Mumbai Guide: 10 Tourist Places Near Aqua Line Stations You Must-Visit Explore

By: Manasi Kamble | November 10, 2025
Gateway of India (Near Cuffe Parade): Iconic arch built to commemorate the visit of King George V. A historic landmark overlooking the Arabian Sea.
Marine Drive (Near Churchgate / Vidhan Bhavan): Famous C-shaped coastal road. Nicknamed "The Queen's Necklace" for its stunning night-time lights and promenade.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (Near Hutatma Chowk): Mumbai's principal museum. Houses an extensive collection of ancient artifacts, art, and natural history exhibits.
Siddhivinayak Temple (Near Siddhivinayak Temple Metro): Highly revered Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Ganesha. Famous for fulfilling wishes; draws millions of devotees.
Haji Ali Dargah (Near Mahalaxmi): Beautiful mosque and tomb situated on an islet in the Arabian Sea. Only accessible via a narrow causeway during low tide.
Jehangir Art Gallery (Near Hutatma Chowk): Premier art exhibition space in South Mumbai. A hub for contemporary Indian art, showcasing diverse paintings and sculptures.
Nehru Science Centre (Near Science Museum Metro): Interactive science museum great for families. Features engaging exhibits on various scientific principles and space.
Aarey Colony (Near Aarey JVLR): Lush green area often called the 'Green Lung of Mumbai.' Perfect spot for nature walks and a visit to Chota Kashmir boating area.
Mani Bhavan (Near Grant Road): Historic house and museum dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi. It was the hub of Gandhi's political activities in Mumbai for 17 years.
Mahalaxmi Racecourse (Near Mahalaxmi): Historic oval race track in the city center. A beautiful, massive green space used for horse racing and various public events.
