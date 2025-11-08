Mumbai Guide: 7 Spots Near Cuffe Parade You Must Explore When Travelling From Aqua Line

By: Manasi Kamble | November 08, 2025
From Cuffe Parade Metro Station (Line 3), you're at the southern tip of South Mumbai, close to historic sites, gardens, and the Arabian Sea, explore these spots in city
FPJ
Stroll the Cuffe Parade Park (Sagar Upvan): Enjoy a refreshing walk or jog in this well-maintained seafront garden, offering calming views of the Arabian Sea.
Hawkers at Colaba Causeway
FPJ Images
Visit the iconic Gateway of India: Take a short ride to this magnificent colonial arch monument, a major Mumbai landmark, overlooking the harbor and Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.
File
See the Afghan Church (St. John the Evangelist): Walk to this historic, beautiful Gothic-style church built in memory of the soldiers from the First Afghan War.
Walk along Marine Drive: Take a taxi or metro north to Churchgate and walk this famous promenade, known as the 'Queen's Necklace' for its sparkling lights at night.
Discover Sassoon Dock's bustling life: Witness Mumbai's oldest dock in action, a vibrant spot for photography showing the local fishing community and fish market.
Take a ferry to Elephanta Caves: Catch a boat from the Gateway of India for an excursion to this UNESCO World Heritage Site with ancient rock-cut cave temples.
Thanks For Reading!