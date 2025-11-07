Mumbai Guide: 7 Must-Visit Sites To Experience Blend Of Heritage & City Life

By: Manasi Kamble | November 07, 2025
Explore Heritage Architecture & Monuments: Explore the Gateway of India, colonial structures, and the Victorian Gothic architecture of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Stroll Along the Seafront Promenades: Stroll Marine Drive for the sea breeze and city skyline, then visit Coastal road Bandra Worli Sea Link promenade for bridge views and fresh air.
X/ @whysaloni
Discover Nature in the City: Spend a day exploring the vast Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), which is home to the ancient Kanheri Caves. You can hike,or cycle.
Take a Boat Trip: Catch a ferry from the Gateway of India to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of the Elephanta Caves, featuring rock-cut temples dedicated to Lord Shiva.
File
Immerse Yourself in Culture & Art: Visit CSMVS or NGMA, explore art in Colaba and Kala Ghoda areas renowned for their vibrant art galleries. Enjoy gallery hopping experiences.
Go Street Shopping & Bazaar Hunting: Bargain for clothes at Colaba Causeway Market; explore Chor Bazaar for antiques and Crawford Market for general goods
Visit Iconic Religious Sites: Visit the tranquil Haji Ali Dargah mosque on an islet, Shree Siddhivinayak Temple, and the picturesque Mount Mary Basilica in Bandra.
Thanks For Reading!