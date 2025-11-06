Mumbai This Weekend: From Sonu Nigam LIVE To Single's Fest, Here's The Best Of Events For You

Pinterest

From Afro-house beats and visual art to soulful concerts and football screenings, Mumbai is buzzing this weekend with events that celebrate rhythm, creativity, and connection. Whether you’re in the mood to dance till dawn, explore thought-provoking art, or catch a live match with your crew, the city has something special lined up. Here’s your weekend guide to the hottest happenings this weekend.

TotemTribe: Afro-House Night

Get ready to move to deep tribal beats and hypnotic Afro-house rhythms as TotemTribe takes over Someplace Else for a high-energy night. The collective’s signature sound fuses global grooves with an immersive audio-visual setup, creating an atmosphere where community, culture, and connection pulse through every track. Expect soulful sets, infectious percussion, and a crowd that knows how to move.

When: Saturday, Nov 8 | 9 PM onwards

Where: Someplace Else, Level 2, Jio World Drive, BKC

Book Here

Systems, Silhouettes, Synchronicities – Art Exhibition

Explore how abstract art reflects the intricate systems of life at this collaborative exhibition by Isha Pimpalkhare and Anni Kumari. Their works delve into the rhythms of natural ecosystems, cosmic structures, and mathematical patterns. Through striking geometric and organic forms, the artists invite you into a visual dialogue between order and chaos, motion and stillness- a meditative yet stimulating journey through form and thought.

When: Opens Saturday, Nov 8 | 6–9 PM; On view till Dec 20 | 11 AM–6:30 PM

Where: Tao Art Gallery, Worli

Satrangi Re- Sonu Nigam Live

Experience Sonu Nigam like never before in Satrangi Re, a one-of-a-kind live concert celebrating seven colours, seven emotions, and seven unforgettable performances. Expect a soulful evening that blends nostalgia with new-age soundscapes, as one of India’s most loved voices takes you through a journey of melody, emotion, and pure musical brilliance.

When: Sunday, Nov 9 | 7 PM

Where: MMRDA Grounds, BKC

Book Here

Singles Fest

Calling all Mumbai singles! Step into the city’s biggest curated singles event-a night designed for 160 handpicked participants to meet, mingle, and spark real connections. With interactive games, music, and curated moments ensuring a balanced crowd, Singles Fest promises to be the perfect mix of fun and chemistry at one of BKC’s most glamorous venues.

When: Sunday, Nov 9 | 5 PM

Where: SOLAIRE by Sanjay Dutt, BKC

Book Here

Screening: Tottenham vs Manchester United

Football fever hits Mumbai as Tottenham take on Manchester United in an electrifying Premier League clash. Catch every moment live on the big screen at The Studs, with great food, cold beer, and matchday vibes that rival any stadium. Bring your squad, cheer loud, and make it a Saturday to remember.

When: Saturday, Nov 8 | 6 PM

Where: The Studs Sports Bar & Grill, Sakinaka

Book Here