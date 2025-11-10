'Science Within Scriptures': Jain Scholars Examine Soul, Reincarnation, & Ahimsa Through A Scientific Lens |

Mumbai: A large audience gathered at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, Nariman Point, on Sunday to explore ‘Science within Scriptures’ at a programme organised by the Jain Academy of Scholars. Jain doctors, scientists and students discussed concepts like the soul, reincarnation, karma, ahimsa, and fasting, examining their relevance to modern science.

Dr Bipin Doshi, a physician and founder of the Jain Chair at the University of Mumbai, highlighted the Jain Doctors Federation’s efforts to connect spirituality with health sciences. Doshi noted that long fasts under medical supervision in a German hospital relieved certain health conditions.

On vegetarianism, he remarked that food obtained with cruelty or environmental harm should be considered non-vegetarian. Investment banker Vallabh Bhansali captivated attendees with insights on mukti, ahimsa, and moksh, stating, “In pursuit of becoming a Jain, we have forgotten to become Jins (enlightened).”

A key discussion on reincarnation and karma featured Dr Sonal Jain Jayaswal, founder of Garbha Sanskar Academy, and Dr Anil Jain. Jayaswal shared how Jainism provided logical answers to her questions about the soul and reincarnation as a medical student. The talk explored rebirth, near-death experiences, and brain death. Jayaswal said, “It’s believed that if the brain is dead, there is no life. There is still no conclusive evidence on that.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/