Panvel Civic Polls: 400 Nomination Papers Filed By Deadline | File Photo (Representational Image)

A total of 400 nomination papers were filed for the Panvel Municipal Corporation General Election 2025–26, which is scheduled to be held on January 15, 2026, officials said on Tuesday.

Counting and Results on January 16

According to the election schedule announced by the State Election Commission, counting of votes and declaration of results will take place on January 16.

Nomination Process Ends December 30

The nomination process, which began on December 23, concluded on December 30. Of the total nominations received, 371 were filed on the last day, while 29 were submitted on December 29, taking the final tally to 400.

Kalamboli, Navade See Maximum Filings

On the final day, the highest number of nominations were received from Kalamboli (77), followed by Navade (76) and Kamothe (60).

Office-wise Nomination Breakup

Election office-wise breakup is as follows:

Navade (Wards 1–3): 76 nominations

Kharghar (Wards 4–6): 52 nominations

Kalamboli (Wards 7–10): 77 nominations

Kamothe (Wards 11–13): 60 nominations

Panvel (Wards 14–16): 52 nominations

Panvel-2 (Wards 17–20): 54 nominations

Scrutiny, Withdrawal and Symbol Allotment

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on December 31 from 11 a.m., after which the list of valid candidates will be published.

Candidates can withdraw their nominations on January 2 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. The allotment of election symbols and publication of the final list of candidates will take place on January 3, officials added.

