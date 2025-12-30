Know Your Ward: All You Need To Know About Mumbai's 'K East' Ward (68 – 82) Ahead Of BMC Elections 2026

All You Need To Know About Mumbai's 'K East' Ward | File Photo

Mumbai: K East Ward (68 – 82) includes some of the prominent suburbs of Mumbai city. Ahead of the long-awaited Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Elections 2026, here are the important details about the ward that the voters need to know. As the elections are scheduled for January 15, the city is set for its most significant political showdown.

Which Area Covers from Ward Numbers 68 – 82?

The ward covers an area of about 28 square kilometres. Its boundaries stretch up to the Mithi River in the East, the Western Railway Line in the West, Aarey colony in the North, and up to the Milan Subway in the South.

Population Of K East Ward

As per the 2001 Census, K East Ward has a population of around 8.50 lakh.

Police Stations and Fire Stations

In terms of law and order, K East Ward is covered by about seven police stations, including Andheri Police Station, Vile Parle Police Station, Sahar Police Station, Jogeshwari Police Station, Meghwadi Police Station, MIDC Police Station, and Aarey Colony Police Station. Fire safety needs are handled by the Marol Fire Brigade, Vile Parle Fire Brigade and Fire Control Room, Byculla.

MLAs And MPs

On the political front, the ward has been represented by 15 councillors, including Ujwala S. Modak, Manjiri Gurunath Parab, Anant (Bala) Nar, Shivani Shailesh Parab, Bhalchandra G. Ambhure, Sandhya Sunil Yadav, Sunita J. Ilawadekar, Kesarben Murji Patel, Pramod P. Sawant, Sushma Kamlesh Rai, Smita Subhash Sawant, Vinni D’souza, Manisha Manohar Panchal, Shubhada Shashikant Patkar, and Jyoti Parag Alavani. The area falls under 3 MLAs, including Ravindra D. Waikar, Parag Alavani, Ramesh Latake and 2 MPs, Poonam Mahajan and Gajanan Kirtikar.

Major Nallas to Garbage Generation

K East Ward generates about 550 metric Tonnes of garbage every day, along with nearly 90 metric tonnes of silt debris. The area has 57 major roads and 48 minor roads. The ward has about 17 major nallahs, including Majas Nalla, Navalkar Nalla, Mogra Nalla, Malpa Dongari Nalla, Megh Wadi Nalla, Lale Wadi Nalla, Krishna Nagar Nalla, Koldongari Nalla, Om Nagar Nalla, Cargo Complex Nalla, Shraddhanand Nalla, Shastri Nagar Nalla, Chokha Mela Nalla, Shanti Nagar Nalla, Tulsi Baug Nalla, Cargo Complex Nalla ‘A’, Cargo Complex Nalla ‘B’, making the total length of 19828 metres.

K East ward Office

The K East Ward Office is located at Azad Road, Gundavali Gaothan in

Andheri (East)

