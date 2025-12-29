BMC Elections 2026: Worli’s G South Ward Battles Civic Neglect, Encroachments And Infrastructure Stress Amid Sena vs Sena Political Showdown

Worli’s G South Ward Battles Civic Neglect, Encroachments And Infrastructure Stress Amid Sena vs Sena Political Showdown | File Photo

Mumbai, Dec 29: G South Ward, which includes Worli, Prabhadevi and parts of Mahalaxmi, is a working-class Marathi area dominated by chawls and old mill lands. Once a solid Shiv Sena stronghold, Worli is now facing a straight contest between the two rival Sena factions (Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde) after the party split.

While politics has heated up, basic civic issues remain unresolved—illegal constructions, pollution from rapid redevelopment, stressed infrastructure, traffic congestion, and a shortage of public toilets and essential amenities. Local ‘sons of the soil’ continue to bear the brunt, even as large projects reshape the area.

Redevelopment Boom Leaves Infrastructure Strained

Worli has undergone a major transformation in recent years, with mill lands redeveloped into commercial hubs. However, poorly planned redevelopment has also created chaos, fuelling slums, hawking and illegal encroachments, even as high-rise towers come up rapidly. Infrastructure has failed to keep pace, leaving the area under severe strain.

While projects like the Mumbai Coastal Road (South) and Metro Line 3 have eased some travel, Lower Parel’s narrow, high-density roads remain a major bottleneck. Prolonged Metro work on E Moses Road continues to disrupt movement, forcing diversions, delaying road repairs and adding to congestion, complain local residents.

Koliwada Residents Flag Encroachments And Pollution

Vijay Worlikar, vice-chairman of the National Association of Fishermen, said, “We, the original residents of Worli Koliwada, still lack basic amenities, such as water shortages and no proper sewer lines, which are common struggles. But our biggest threat is land encroachment. A land survey is scheduled through the Collector’s office, but this has already attracted land grabbers, and illegal constructions are rising in Koliwada. Despite complaints to the BMC’s G South Ward, action has been slow. As a gaothan, our Nau Patil Jamat and estate committee represent us, and we formally requested a meeting on December 5 to address encroachments. Yet, alleged under-the-table dealings have left BMC officials ignoring our pleas.”

Civic Assets In Disrepair, Marine Pollution Worsens

He further added, “The first mayor of Mumbai from the Koli community, Babasaheb Worlikar, was honoured with a chowk constructed in his name in Worli. However, several essential elements of the chowk, including the nameboard, fountain, and seating areas, are now in a state of disrepair. Despite repeated complaints and requests to the ward office, no visible progress has been made. Additionally, waste is not collected regularly in our area, and wastewater is discharged directly into the sea, polluting the water and harming marine life. Debris and garbage often wash back to the shore, worsening the situation. This pollution has become a serious health hazard, particularly for senior citizens.”

Shortage Of Public Toilets And Encroachment On Reserved Plots

Santosh Gupta, a local activist, said, “Despite the rise of commercial hubs, slums here still lack public toilets. The area also has a large floating population—taxi drivers and daily workers—who face the same problem. I have repeatedly raised the issue with the BMC, but nothing has been done. Several open plots reserved for public amenities remain unused and are being encroached upon.” However, Swapnaja Kshirsagar, assistant municipal commissioner of G South Ward, was not available for comment.

Political Scenario In G South Ward

G South Ward (193 to 199) has long been a Shiv Sena (UBT) stronghold, both in civic and assembly elections. Notable leaders from the area include Snehal Amberkar and Kishori Pednekar, who served as Mumbai’s mayors, and Hemangi Worlikar, a former deputy mayor.

Aaditya Thackeray has represented the Worli assembly constituency for two terms, underscoring the party’s dominance. However, in the 2024 assembly election, Thackeray won by a narrow margin against Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate Milind Deora, signalling a likely fierce contest between the two Sena factions in the upcoming civic elections.

