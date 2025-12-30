Maharashtra Rail Infra Push: Badlapur–Karjat Quadrupling To Boost Suburban Segregation And Mumbai–Chennai Route Capacity

Badlapur–Karjat railway quadrupling project aims to segregate suburban traffic and enhance capacity on the Mumbai–Chennai high-density rail corridor | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 30: The Badlapur–Karjat third and fourth lines (Quadrupling Project) will not only segregate suburban rail traffic up to Karjat but also significantly boost capacity on the Mumbai–Chennai High Density Route, one of the country’s busiest rail corridors.

Project To Support Passenger And Freight Growth

The project is designed to support growing passenger demand while strengthening freight movement linked to upcoming ports, logistics terminals and the expanding suburban network across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), making it a critical infrastructure upgrade for both urban mobility and long-haul rail operations.

According to MRVC, the project is expected to be completed within three to four years after land acquisition.

Railways Sanction Quadrupling Under MUTP-3B

The Ministry of Railways has sanctioned the third and fourth railway lines (Quadrupling Project) between Badlapur and Karjat under the Mumbai Urban Transport Project 3B (MUTP-3B), following recent approval of the Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs.

The project has already received prior consent of the Government of Maharashtra as part of the larger MUTP-3B proposal submitted by Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) Ltd, which includes quadrupling of the Badlapur–Karjat suburban section.

Project Length, Stations And Land Details

“The sanctioned project spans 32.46 km alongside the existing railway alignment, covering six key suburban stations: Badlapur, Vangani, Shelu, Neral, Bhivpuri Road and Karjat. Approximately 37.79 hectares of private land will be required for execution apart from government and railway land. The completion cost is assessed at Rs 1,324 crore, with funding to be shared equally between the Government of Maharashtra and Gross Budgetary Support from the Ministry of Railways,” said an official.

MRVC Assigned Execution Of Works

The execution and delivery of infrastructure works have been assigned to MRVC. “The project is designed to enhance capacity on the Mumbai–Chennai High Density Route, one of the busiest rail corridors supporting passenger mobility and rising freight movement linked to upcoming ports, logistics terminals and expanding suburban nodes in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region,” the official further added.

Operational And Safety Benefits Highlighted

Based on data inputs from rail capacity studies, mobility trends and satellite-based mapping, the quadrupling project will support better separation of suburban and mainline train paths, reduced congestion pressure at stations, improved scheduling flexibility for long-distance trains, and strengthened passenger safety through boundary protection works and station mobility enhancements.

Also Watch:

MRVC CMD On Project Impact

On the development, Vilas S. Wadekar, CMD, MRVC Ltd, said: “The Badlapur–Karjat quadrupling will result in complete segregation of mainline and suburban traffic in the Kalyan–Karjat section. The additional lines will support smoother movement of suburban commuters and mainline passengers, while enabling efficient freight operations on this high-density corridor. The project will further strengthen safety and reliability of train operations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/