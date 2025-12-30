 Mumbai New Year 2026: Metro One To Run 28 Additional Late-Night Services On Versova–Ghatkopar Line
Mumbai New Year 2026: Metro One To Run 28 Additional Late-Night Services On Versova–Ghatkopar Line

Mumbai Metro One will operate 28 additional late-night services on December 31, taking total trips to 504 on the Versova–Ghatkopar corridor. Trains will run till early morning on January 1 to manage the New Year’s Eve rush and ensure smooth commuter travel.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 09:36 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Metro One announces additional late-night services on the Versova–Andheri–Ghatkopar corridor for New Year’s Eve commuters | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 30: Mumbai Metro One Pvt. Ltd. (MMOPL), which operates the Versova–Andheri–Ghatkopar Metro corridor, has announced enhanced services for New Year’s to ensure safe, smooth and seamless travel for commuters across Mumbai.

28 Additional Metro Services Planned On December 31

“To manage the expected surge in passenger movement on December 31, 2025, the metro operator will run 28 additional services, taking the total number of trips for the day to 504,” said an official.

Regular And Late-Night Services Detailed

Of the total services, 476 will be regular trips, while 28 additional late-night services have been scheduled to facilitate travel during the peak New Year’s Eve hours.

During peak periods, trains will operate at a frequency of every 3 minutes and 20 seconds, while off-peak services will run at intervals of 5 minutes and 55 seconds. The additional 28 services will run at 12-minute intervals, with the first additional train departing Versova at 11.26 pm and Ghatkopar at 11.52 pm.



Last Trains Scheduled After Midnight

“The last train from Versova will leave at 2.14 am on January 1, 2026, while the last service from Ghatkopar will depart at 2.40 am. MMOPL has urged passengers to plan their journeys in advance and make use of public transport as the city welcomes the New Year,” the official added.

