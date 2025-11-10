 Mumbai: 2 Cops Suspended, 5 Under Probe After VHP–Bajrang Dal Protest Over Misconduct In Oshiwara| VIDEO
Mumbai: 2 Cops Suspended, 5 Under Probe After VHP–Bajrang Dal Protest Over Misconduct In Oshiwara| VIDEO

Two assistant police inspectors at Oshiwara police station were suspended and five others face a preliminary inquiry for alleged indecent behaviour and failure to follow legal procedure. The action follows a tense incident on November 4 involving Bajrang Dal activists and complainants, prompting an official probe to determine police misconduct.

Updated: Monday, November 10, 2025, 11:03 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Two Cops Suspended, Five Under Probe After VHP–Bajrang Dal Protest Over Misconduct In Oshiwara| VIDEO | Instagram: (@growwithritesh)

Mumbai: Two assistant police inspectors have been suspended, and five police personnel are under preliminary inquiry for allegedly indulging in “indecent behaviour.” All the officers are attached to the Oshiwara police station, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 9) Dixit Gedam confirmed. However, the names of the suspended APIs have not been disclosed by the police.

An inquiry has been launched against the  police personnel, directing them to submit a self-explanatory report within seven days for allegedly failing to follow due legal procedure and tarnishing the image of the police force.

According to the official inquiry letter, the incident took place on the evening of November 4, when Bajrang Dal district official Shankar alias Vrishabh Jadhav, along with around 10 to 15 activists, arrived at the Oshiwara police station to report an assault on a family by another family near the Gupta grocery store in Jogeshwari (West). At the same time, a minor girl and her mother also came to the police station to lodge a complaint of alleged molestation by a youth.

The activists demanded immediate police action. Police officials assured them that appropriate action would be taken as per the law, but the situation turned tense, and some police officers were accused of misconduct. The inquiry has been launched to determine whether the policemen misbehaved with the activists instead of following proper legal procedures.

The inquiry order was issued on November 7. A preliminary investigation has now been ordered against Assistant Police Inspectors Ramesh Kengar and Ganesh Gayake, Police Sub-Inspectors Babu Totre and Deepak Barve, and Constable Azim Zari.

