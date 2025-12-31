BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena (UBT), MNS Strongholds In Dadar–Mahim Face Internal Revolts And Shinde Challenge

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | File

Mumbai, Dec 30: The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), once dominant in Dadar and Mahim, are facing a tough test in the upcoming BMC elections. In Ward No. 192, rebellion within the MNS against its own candidate has exposed deep internal cracks.

Meanwhile, in Wards 191, 193 and 194, Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS candidates are in direct fights with the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), turning their traditional strongholds into battlegrounds.

MNS Rebellion Erupts In Key Dadar Ward

The prestigious Ward No. 192 in Dadar West, where undivided Shiv Sena’s candidate Preeti Patankar had won in the 2017 civic polls, has now become a political battleground.

After the MNS announced Yashwant Killedar as its candidate for the ward, former Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Prakash Patankar rebelled and joined the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction).

He successfully secured the nomination for his wife, former corporator Preeti Patankar, from the same ward. Killedar’s nomination has also angered former MNS corporator Snehal Jadhav, who voiced strong dissent and resigned, exposing serious internal cracks. With these developments, the MNS now faces a steep challenge to turn its candidates into winners in the ward.

UBT Faces Shinde Faction In Ward 191

In Ward No. 191, Shiv Sena (UBT) has once again fielded former mayor Vishakha Raut. She will face a tough challenge from Priya Sarvankar, daughter of former MLA Sada Sarvankar, who has secured the nomination from the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction).

Family Rivalries Mark Ward 194 Contest

In Ward No. 194, Shiv Sena (UBT) has nominated Nishikant Shinde, brother of MLA Sunil Shinde. He will be challenged by Samadhan Sarvankar, Sada Sarvankar’s son, who is contesting his second civic election and had won in the 2017 BMC polls.

Worli Sees High-Stakes Fight In Ward 193

In Worli’s Ward No. 193, another stronghold of Shiv Sena (UBT), where Aaditya Thackeray is the MLA, the party has nominated Hemangi Worlikar. The Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) has countered by fielding Prahlad Worlikar, setting up a fierce electoral battle.

