Bombay HC Directs Interim Compensation, Rehabilitation Support For Sexual Assault Survivor

Mumbai, Dec 30: Emphasising victim-centric justice and rehabilitation, the Bombay High Court has directed the release of interim compensation to a sexual assault survivor and initiated steps to explore alternate employment opportunities for her under legal services and welfare schemes.

Court Hears Plea Seeking Compensation And Rehabilitation

A bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad passed the directions while hearing a petition filed by a survivor seeking interim and final compensation, along with rehabilitation and employment assistance, under the Compensation Scheme for Women Victims/Survivors of Sexual Assault/Other Crimes, 2018, and the Manodhairya Yojana circular dated January 1, 2024.

State Decides On Rs 4 Lakh Final Compensation

Additional Public Prosecutor Mahalaxmi Ganpathy informed the court that, pursuant to a communication dated December 11, 2025, issued under the Maharashtra Victim Compensation Scheme, the authorities had decided to award Rs 4 lakh as final compensation to the petitioner (X). She submitted that the decision was taken after considering the 13-point criteria prescribed under the scheme.

Amicus Curiae Objects To Rigid Assessment

Advocate Yugandhara Khanwilkar, appearing as amicus curiae (friend of the court), submitted that X had agreed to accept the compensation “without prejudice”, while strongly objecting to the manner in which the assessment was carried out.

She argued that the authorities had adopted a rigid approach by insisting on fulfilment of all 13 criteria. Khanwilkar argued that this was not the intention behind framing the Victim Compensation Scheme and that a holistic view is required.

Survivor Entitled To Maximum Compensation, Court Told

Khanwilkar further contended that the survivor was entitled to maximum compensation, pointing to factors such as displacement, loss of employment opportunities, mental trauma, financial distress and the ordeal of facing a criminal trial. “Awarding minimum compensation in such circumstances defeats the very object of the scheme,” she argued.

HC Orders Immediate Release Of Rs 1 Lakh

Pending further adjudication, the court directed that Rs 1 lakh be credited to the survivor’s bank account within one week. The remaining Rs 3 lakh is to be placed in a fixed deposit for 90 days, with liberty granted to X to seek partial withdrawal by making an application.

Legal Services Authority Asked To Explore Employment Options

Importantly, the court also directed the Member Secretary of the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority (MALSA) to explore alternate avenues of engagement for the survivor under legal services. These include possible roles such as para-legal volunteer, mediator or member of Lok Adalats, with assistance from the amicus.

Court Directs Comprehensive Support, Privacy Protection

Directing comprehensive support for the survivor, while strictly ensuring that her identity is not disclosed by any authority, the court said: “The Member Secretary of Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority shall also ensure that X gets proper assistance and help for her overall well-being under schemes like ‘Ek Sakhi’.”

Matter Posted For In-Camera Hearing

The HC kept the matter for further hearing on January 9, 2026. The hearing will be held in-camera, meaning it will not be open for persons other than the parties concerned.

