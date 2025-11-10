Mumbai: Dilip Lande Returns With Freebies Ahead Of BMC Polls, Urges Voters To Support Shiv Sena Candidate While Distributing Juicer Mixers

Dilip Lande Returns With Freebies Ahead Of BMC Polls |

Mumbai: Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande has triggered a fresh election controversy after organising a mass distribution of free juicer mixer grinders to residents in ward 158, allegedly urging recipients to vote for his party’s candidate in the upcoming BMC elections.

Local residents criticised the act, calling it a blatant attempt at voter bribery. Many claimed the event violated the Model Code of Conduct, which prohibits inducements to voters during election periods.

Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande distributing sewing machine ahead of Mumbai civic polls |

Echoes of the ‘Pressure Cooker Scam’

The controversy has drawn parallels to the multi-crore ‘Pressure Cooker Scam’ that rocked the Chandivali constituency during the 2024 Vidhan Sabha elections.

At the time, the L ward of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had purchased 50,000 pressure cookers worth ₹12.50 crore at inflated prices. These were distributed by Lande, allegedly passing them off as his personal contribution.

Lande had previously courted controversy when he promised juicer mixers during the Model Code of Conduct but was later given a clean chit by the returning officer, who was also a co-accused in the pressure cooker scam.

Freebies Distributed Amid Election Build-Up

In what appeared to be a fulfilment of his earlier promise, Lande distributed juicer mixer grinders to women in his constituency’s ward 158.

Videos of the event, shared by Lande on his Facebook account, showed banners claiming the appliances were provided under Maharashtra government and BMC welfare schemes. However, no state or civic officials were seen on the stage only Lande and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) workers.

Before distributing the appliances, Lande was seen in videos urging women to vote for the ‘dhanushya baan’ (bow and arrow) Shiv Sena’s election symbol while promoting the local candidate Sagar Tusalkar. The videos, also shared on Tusalkar’s Facebook page, showed the MLA personally handing out kitchen appliances while Tusalkar greeted beneficiaries at the exit.

Residents Allege Misuse of Public Funds

Residents told The Free Press Journal that similar distribution events were organised in other Chandivali wards. Earlier in October, a BMC and state-backed sewing machine distribution drive led by Lande had also drawn criticism.

Despite repeated attempts, The Free Press Journal could not reach Lande for a comment. His team stated that he was attending an event and unavailable for response.

Citizens’ Group Demands Action

Mandeep Singh Makkar, founder of the Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association (CCWA), condemned the act, saying:

“BMC funds are being used for the BMC election campaign. This is a violation of free and fair elections and an injustice to other candidates. Welfare schemes and public funds are being misused by the ruling party to influence voters. Isn’t this a blatant abuse of power?”