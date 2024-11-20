 Mumbai: Chandivali MCC Head Fails To Act On Election Commission's Directive Against NGO Linked To MLA Dilip Lande Over Freebies Distribution
After a week of Chandivali constituency's Returning Officer ordering legal action against a non-government organisation for distributing freebies to women in Powai, the MCC Chief of Chandivali has failed to take action in the matter.

Dhairya GajaraUpdated: Wednesday, November 20, 2024, 05:18 AM IST
Chandivali MCC Head Dhanaji Hirlekar disregards Election Commission's order on legal action against NGO linked to Shiv Sena's MLA Dilip Lande for distributing freebies

Mumbai: After a week of Chandivali constituency's Returning Officer ordering legal action against a non-government organisation for distributing freebies to women in Powai, the MCC Chief of Chandivali has failed to take action in the matter.

The complainant in the case had alleged that the event was organised to distribute pressure cookers, sarees and other freebies to women in exchange of their votes for Shiv Sena's Dilip Lande.

On November 8, the election commission’s flying squad and police had raided the Satyam Banquet Hall in Powai’s Mini Punjab Hotel where Riddhi Siddhi Mahila Vikas Seva Sanstha had organised an event to distribute freebies to women. The raid was carried out after Ganesh Shinde, a Congress worker, made a complaint.

The Free Press Journal had highlighted on November 10 that the distribution event was linked to Lande as the MLA has organised multiple Navratri and Ganeshotsav celebrations in association with this NGO in the past. However, Shinde’s complaint, accessed by The Free Press Journal, also alleged that the organisation is working under the guidance of Lande.

In his complaint to the returning officer, Shinde alleged that the NGO had organised the event to ask votes for Lande against free distribution of pressure cookers, sarees, casserole and other items of household use. He also alleged that Shiv Sena leaders Meena Kambli and Sandhya Vadhavkar were present at the event and asked the women to vote for Lande.

The Free Press Journal had also mentioned in the earlier report that Kambli, who is Shiv Sena’s ‘shakha pramukh’ of Hiranandani Gardens, was seen in the event’s photographs. Kambli was also spotted in photographs of Mahim MLA Sada Sarvankar’s pressure cooker distribution ceremony in October.

Shinde had demanded the Returning Officer to book Lande, Kambli, Vadhavkar and stakeholders of the NGO for organising an event to lure the women into voting for their candidate while the model code of conduct was in place. Kalpana Gode, the Returning Officer of Chadivali sought a comment from the NGO to prove their non-allegiance with any political party but after the latter failed to provide a satisfactory answer, the RO directed the MCC Head to take legal action against the NGO’s stakeholders.

Dhanaji Hirlekar, assistant municipal commissioner of L Ward and MCC Head of Chandivali has failed to get an FIR registered even after a week, although he was asked by the RO to act immediately. Notably, Hirlekar is also a co-accused along with Lande in the Pressure Cooker Scam and had also given him a clean chit in the MCC violation complaint against his announcement to provide free juicer mixers to women.

The Free Press Journal contacted Hirlekar who said that he has forwarded the complaint to S Ward’s assistant municipal commissioner, Bhaskar Kasgikar, and asked him to conduct an inquiry into the matter. However, Kasgikar was ignorant about the issue and said that he has not received any communication in the matter.

“The fact that the ward officers are not registering an FIR in the matter although the returning officer had asked to take legal action immediately shows that the BMC officials are working under influence. These officials are disobeying Election Commission’s orders, which is very concerning,” said Shinde.

