Pressure Cooker Scam: Co-Accused BMC Officer Gives Clean Chit To MLA Dilip Lande Over Juicer Mixer Distribution, Complainants Demand Transfer Of Inquiry

Pressure Cooker Scam: BMC officer clears MLA Dilip Lande over juicer mixer distribution; complainant calls for inquiry transfer | File Photo

Mumbai: After Chandivali’s MCC head Dhanaji Hirlekar, the assistant municipal commissioner of L Ward who is also a co-accused in the Pressure Cooker Scam, gave clean chit to MLA Dilip Lande for announcing distribution of juicer mixers, the complainant has demanded the Returning Officer to transfer the enquiry.

The complainant has alleged that the MCC chief has given a favorable decision to Lande out of personal bias and has demanded appointment of a neutral and unbiased officer to reexamine the complaint.

After Chandivali MLA Dilip Lande had announced distribution of juicer mixers to the residents on Bhaidooj, the Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association and advocate Nikhil Kamble had written complaints to the Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra alleging violation of the model code of conduct.

The office of the CEO had ordered inquiry into the matter and a comment was sought from L Ward’s assistant commissioner Hirlekar who is also acting as the MCC Head during the elections.

Hirlekar, who is a co-accused in the Pressure Cooker Scam alongside Lande, gave clean chit to the legislator by justifying Lande’s announcement. He said that his statement does not claim distribution while the model code of conduct is in place. He also tried to cover up Lande’s announcement by claiming that the MLA did not claim about distributing the juicers on his own and indicated it as a BMC initiative.

However, Hirlekar’s clean chit has brought the inquiry on a standstill. Meanwhile, Kamble has written to Kalpana Gode, the returning officer of Chandivali constituency to transfer the inquiry and requested for an impartial re-evaluation. The complaint mentioned that Hirlekar is an alleged co-ccused in his criminal complainant about misuse of public funds and misappropriation of public property.

“This association gives raises a substantial question of impartiality and potential influence, given his favourable decision towards Mr. Lande and the omission of key letters referenced in the response. I request that Mr. Hirlekar’s response to my complaint be quashed and set aside. I urge the appointment of a neutral and unbiased officer to re-examine my complaint on its merit, free from prejudice and undue influence,” stated the letter.

Mandeep Singh Makkar, founder of CCWA, said, “We can assume that the MLA meant to distribute the juicer mixers after the MCC is lifted but the announcement was made while MCC was in place. The sole objective of this announcement was to bribe the voters and lure them into voting for him. The ward officer was hand in glove with the MLA in the pressure cooker scam and it is absurd to see that his reply is sought for an inquiry against his friend. The inquiry should be handed over to officers who are deputed from outside the district."