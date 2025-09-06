 Mumbai Road Accident: Dumper Driver Booked After 21-Year-Old Scooter Rider Killed In Sewree
Based on the complaint, police have registered a case against the dumper driver under the relevant sections. Further investigation is underway.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 12:39 AM IST
Mumbai: The Sewree police have registered a case against a 32-year-old dumper driver for rash and negligent driving that led to the death of a 21-year-old scooter rider and left another person seriously injured.

According to the FIR, filed under Sections 281, 125(b), and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, the incident occurred on September 4 around 6:15 pm near Pole No. 141 and 142, on the northbound lane of BPT Road, opposite Wadala Traffic Chowki, Sewree.

The complainant, Raj Ravindra Pitle (23), a resident of Sahar Road, Andheri, reported that the accused, Karan Kumar Bhikam Pal (32), a resident of Mahulgaon near Bisleri Company, was recklessly driving a mixer dumper (MH 04 MH 0417) at high speed when he rammed into a scooter (MH 02 FQ 3495).

Due to the impact, the scooter rider, Vighnesh Tushar Popalkar (21), a resident of Sambhajinagar, Andheri East, sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot. The complainant himself suffered a severe leg injury in the crash.

