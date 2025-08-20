Mumbai Road Accident: ACP’s Official Vehicle Crashes In Chembur, Tanker Driver Booked | Representational Image

A government vehicle belonging to Dr. Mahesh Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police (East Region), Mumbai, was involved in a major road accident at Zama Chowk, Chembur, on the night of August 17. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident, although the vehicle sustained significant damage.

Late-night accident

According to the FIR, the incident occurred around 10:00 PM when the official Toyota Innova (MH 01 DE 5889), driven by Police Constable Dnyaneshwar Koli,45, was en route to the office of the Additional Commissioner in Chembur. Constable Koli and Police Operator Pawar were on reserve duty at Dr. Patil’s Byculla residence earlier that evening and had taken the vehicle with proper permission.

Cause of collision

Both left the residence around 9:30 PM in the official vehicle, heading toward the office. At around 10:00 PM, while approaching Zama Chowk via RC Marg, their Innova was suddenly struck by a speeding Ashok Leyland tanker (TN 66 AJ 4600) coming from CG Gidwani Road.

According to the police, the tanker driver, identified as Velmurugan Uthirapathi,41, took a sharp right turn without observing traffic conditions, leading to a forceful collision.

No casualties

The impact caused extensive damage to the front right side of the Innova, including a burst tire, broken headlight, damaged fender, fog lamp, and bumper. Despite the severity of the collision, both Koli and Pawar inside the vehicle escaped without injuries.

Constables Koli and Pawar immediately detained the tanker driver, Uthirapathi, a resident of Dippanagudi, Kodavasal Taluka, Thiruvarur district, Tamil Nadu. They brought him to the Chembur Police Station and filed a complaint.

Legal action

A case has been registered against Uthirapathi under Sections 281 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. Further investigation into the incident is currently underway by the police.