 Justice Shree Chandrashekhar Sworn In As CJ Of Bombay High Court
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 12:57 AM IST
Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan administered him the oath of office and secrecy at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan |

Justice Shree Chandrashekhar was on Friday sworn in as the new Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court.

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan administered him the oath of office and secrecy at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, legislative assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Mumbai police commissioner Deven Bharti and state Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla were present, among others.

