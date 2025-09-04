Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ₹2,413-Crore Funding For 238 AC Local Trains, New MUTP Projects | File Pic

The state government will pay Rs 2413 Crore for the purchase of 238 AC local trains for Mumbai suburban services. The proposal, moved by the Urban Development Department (UDD), was approved by the state cabinet in its meeting on Wednesday.

The state decision is part of its commitment to the Mumbai Urban Transport Project Phase-3 and 3A (MUTP-3 & 3A) – funds for which are shared by the central government and the state government on a 50:50 basis. Total cost of the purchase is Rs 4826 Crore – half of which will be shared by the central government.

The Mumbai Urban Transport Project is being implemented through the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC). The purchase of 238 suburban trains under the Phase-3 (MUTP-3) and 3A (MUTP-3A) project is entirely from the Railway and State Government funds instead of taking external loans.

Approval for the construction of 136 km of new tracks under the MUTP was also given by the cabinet. The MUTP–3 B proposed by the MRVC has also been approved in the cabinet meeting. The state will bear 50 per cent of the financial burden of this cost, i.e. Rs. 7,453 crore.

Under the MUTP 3B, the construction of the 3rd and 4th line between Badlapur-Karjat (32.46 km), the fourth railway line between Asangaon Kasara (34.966 km) and the new suburban railway corridor between Panvel and Vasai (69.226 km) will be undertaken. Also, 50 per cent of the funds available from the development of the railway land at Bandra (East) will be adjusted as per the requirement as the state government's share, and the remaining funds will be deposited in the Urban Transport Fund (UTF). Apart from this, a request will be made to the Centre to levy a surcharge on the railway ticket from this project, like MUTP-2 and deposit this amount in the urban transport fund of the state government.

Welcoming the cabinet decision, Vilas Wadekar, CMD of MRVC, said the state approval for these projects will ease congestion and enhance suburban capacity, segregating the main line corridor from the suburban corridor.