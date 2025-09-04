Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ₹6,363-Crore Elevated Road Linking Thane To Navi Mumbai Airport

Maharashtra Cabinet | File Image

The Maharashtra State Cabinet, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Wednesday approved the ambitious 25-km elevated road project connecting Thane with the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). The Cabinet sanctioned an expenditure of ₹6,363 crore for the project, which will be executed by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Declared a Strategic Project

The project has been declared a “major urban infrastructure initiative,” underscoring its importance in improving connectivity to NMIA. The Cabinet also permitted CIDCO to acquire additional land along the corridor for commercial use and granted it government-owned land beneath the elevated road at nominal rates.

Reduced Travel Time

According to officials, the six-lane elevated road will feature six interchanges and allow vehicles to travel at speeds of up to 100 km/hr. Once completed, the project will cut travel time between Thane and the airport from nearly 90 minutes to just 30 minutes, easing the burden on the Eastern Express Highway and Thane-Belapur Road.

Execution Timeline and Challenges

CIDCO has been directed to secure all necessary permissions within six months. The project is expected to take three years to complete, although environmental clearances and land acquisition may delay the timeline.

Boost to Connectivity and Economy

Authorities believe the elevated corridor will not only decongest existing road networks but also stimulate economic growth by improving access to the new international airport, which is set to be one of India’s largest aviation hubs.