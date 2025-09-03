Navi Mumbai News: Deputy Commissioner Of Police Zone II Office Begins Operations At NRI Coastal Police Station, Belapur

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe inaugurates new DCP Zone II office at NRI Coastal Police Station, Belapur | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The newly created office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II, Belapur) under the Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate has started functioning on the first floor of the NRI Coastal Police Station in Belapur. The office was inaugurated on September 1 by Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe.

Senior Officers Attend Opening Ceremony

Senior officials, including Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Yenpure, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Deepak Sakore, DCP Zone I Pankaj Dahane, DCP Zone III Prashant Mohite, DCP Headquarters Sanjaykumar Patil, DCP Crime Branch Sachin Gunjal, DCP Traffic Tirupati Kakade, and DCP Special Branch Rashmi Nandedkar, were present at the event.

Zone II Created by Bifurcation of Existing Zones

The Maharashtra government had approved the formation of Zone II on July 23 by bifurcating the existing Zones I (Vashi) and III (Panvel). Amit Kale took charge as the first DCP of Zone II on July 24.

Jurisdiction and Coverage of Zone II

Zone II consists of two Assistant Commissioner divisions – the CBD Division and the Port Division. The CBD Division will cover Nerul, CBD, NRI Coastal, and the proposed Airport Police Station, while the Port Division will include Ulwa, Nhava Sheva, Uran, and Mora Coastal Police Stations, making a total of eight police stations.

Citizen Interaction Hours

Citizens can meet the DCP Zone II at the new office from Monday to Friday between 4 pm and 6 pm, informed DCP Kale.