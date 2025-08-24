 Navi Mumbai Police Conduct Safety Mock Drill Ahead Of Ganeshotsav And Eid | VIDEO
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Police Conduct Safety Mock Drill Ahead Of Ganeshotsav And Eid | VIDEO

Navi Mumbai Police Conduct Safety Mock Drill Ahead Of Ganeshotsav And Eid | VIDEO

The Navi Mumbai Police conducted a mock drill to enhance readiness for Ganeshotsav and Eid, focusing on crowd management, rapid response, and coordination. Officers practiced handling disturbances and using non-lethal methods to maintain safety.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Police Conduct Safety Mock Drill Ahead Of Ganeshotsav And Eid | VIDEO | X

Navi Mumbai: In preparation for the upcoming festive season, the Navi Mumbai Police carried out a large-scale mock drill aimed at testing readiness and ensuring public safety during Ganeshotsav and Eid celebrations. The exercise, conducted across key areas of the city, simulated riot-like situations to evaluate the force’s efficiency in rapid response, crowd management, and inter-departmental coordination.

The mock drill saw police teams practice dispersing unruly gatherings, securing sensitive locations, and managing emergency communication systems. Officers were also trained in the use of protective gear and non-lethal methods to control potential unrest without escalating tensions. According to officials, the intent was to assess not just ground-level action but also the chain of command and coordination between various police units.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Budhavant, who supervised the exercise, affirmed that the force is fully prepared to deal with any untoward incidents. “The aim is to ensure peace and order during Ganeshotsav and Eid. Our personnel have been trained to respond swiftly to any attempts to disrupt communal harmony,” he stated.

Ganeshotsav, beginning from August 27 this year, is among Maharashtra’s largest public festivals, attracting massive crowds to pandals and processions across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, while Eid celebrations also see high public participation.

Given the large gatherings expected, police authorities have been stepping up preparedness through route planning, traffic management, and security deployment.

Proactive measures such as these drills, officials say, are part of a larger strategy to instill confidence among citizens while ensuring law enforcement remains alert and well-coordinated. With both festivals coinciding this year, the Navi Mumbai Police aim to prevent any disruption and safeguard the spirit of celebration.

