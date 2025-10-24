Mumbai Weather Update: City Sees Cloudy Skies; AQI Improves Drastically With Overall Rating Of 47, Parel & Chembur Breathe Cleanest

Mumbai Weather | File

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to overcast skies and mild humidity on Friday, following a round of overnight rainfall that brought temporary relief from the city’s recent heat and pollution.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city and its suburbs are likely to experience partly cloudy skies with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms through the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 34°C, while the minimum will hover near 25°C, indicating warm yet comfortable conditions for residents.

AQI Improves Significantly

Interestingly, the spell of rain not only cooled the city but also dramatically improved its air quality. Real-time data from AQI.in showed Mumbai’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at just 47 on Friday morning, placing it in the 'Good' category. This marks a significant recovery from the poor air quality levels witnessed earlier in the week, when post-Diwali pollution and stagnant winds had pushed the city’s AQI into the unhealthy range.

Among monitoring stations, Borivali West reported the highest AQI at 92, followed by Bhandup (85), Mulund West (85), Borivali East (80) and Kandivali (73). While these areas saw mild traces of smog during the early morning hours, most parts of the city recorded a visible improvement in visibility and air freshness.

Several Areas Report Good Air Quality

On the cleaner side, Parel-Bhoiwada registered the best air quality with an AQI of just 18. Other areas such as Chembur (32), Vile Parle West (33), Juhu (33) and Deonar (35) also reported 'Good' air, a welcome change for residents after several days of pollution.

According to AQI.in’s classification, an index between 0–50 indicates “Good” air quality, 51–100 is “Moderate,” 101–150 “Poor,” 151–200 “Unhealthy,” and above 200 “Severe” to “Hazardous.”

Yellow Alert In Most Districts Of Maharashtra

Yesterday’s unseasonal rainfall, the second such spell after the official monsoon withdrawal, was accompanied by lightning and gusty winds. The IMD issued a Nowcast warning that evening, predicting thunderstorms and light to moderate rain across Mumbai and adjoining regions. The weather department has also placed most of Maharashtra, except the Vidarbha region, under a Yellow Alert for rainfall with thunderstorms for the next few days.

