Belgian Court Orders Extradition Of Fugitive Mehul Choksi To India, Rejects Kidnapping And Political Persecution Claims As Unsubstantiated

Mehul Choksi | PTI file photo

Mumbai: Ordering the extradition of fugitive economic offender Mehul Choksi, 66, the Belgian court has confirmed that he is regarded as a foreigner under the country’s law and therefore is subject to deportation to India in accordance with the Belgian Extradition Act of 1874.

Choksi Claims Kidnapping in Extradition Case

Choksi’s claim of being kidnapped in Antigua by the Indian authorities in May 2021, which he argued involved forcible transfer to Dominica and then India, was a central point in his extradition proceedings. He submitted multiple documents, including INTERPOL Files Control Commission (CCF) submissions from 2018 to 2022, to support his allegation.

However, the court ruled that there was insufficient evidence to support his kidnapping claim, observing that the documents submitted were inconclusive and conditional. It stated that the kidnapping allegation did not affect the validity of the extradition process.

The court also found that documents submitted by Choksi and his legal team were deemed inadequate to demonstrate any real or imminent risk to his life. Claims of a politically motivated trial or violation of his right to a fair trial in India were also found unsubstantiated, with references to media coverage and NGO reports considered irrelevant to his specific case.

CBI Pursues Extradition of Mehul Choksi

Choksi, who holds Indian and Antigua-Barbuda nationality, has been in custody in Antwerp since April this year. The CBI had requested his extradition based on two arrest warrants issued by the Special Judge at the CBI, Greater Mumbai, on May 23, 2018, and June 15, 2021. Charges include criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, fraud, destruction of evidence, forgery, obtaining illegal gratification, and criminal misconduct by an official.

The Belgium’s Chamber of Accusation at the Court of Appeals, in its October 17, 2025 order, confirmed that all offences listed in India’s extradition request, except “causing disappearance of evidence” are recognised as criminal offences under Belgian law.

Choksi Claims Risk to Life if Extradited

Choksi had contended that his extradition to India would expose him to serious risks, including threats to his life, torture, and inhuman or degrading treatment. He also claimed that the proceedings against him were politically motivated and that he could be targeted based on his religion, nationality, or political beliefs.

Choksi retains the right to challenge the verdict before the Belgian Supreme Court within 15 days. The appeal, if filed, is expected to prolong the extradition process, though officials said the latest ruling has considerably strengthened India’s efforts to secure his return.

