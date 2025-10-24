'Feels Like Entering War Zone': Viral Reddit Post Sparks Debate On Speed Traps & Extensive Searches Near Lonavala

Lonavala Traffic Alert: Key Roads Closed, New Routes Announced For Tourists | Wikipedia

Mumbai: A viral Reddit post titled “Lonavala used to be relaxing – now it feels like entering a war zone” has triggered widespread discussion online about the growing discomfort faced by tourists in Lonavala, once considered Mumbai and Pune’s favorite weekend getaway.

The post, written by an anonymous user, detailed a series of unpleasant experiences, alleging that the hill station has turned from a peaceful retreat into a heavily monitored and stressful zone for visitors. The user claimed that excessive police checks, strategically placed AI-powered speed cameras and aggressive behaviour from the cops have made travel to Lonavala 'exhausting and humiliating.'

According to the post, the ordeal begins on the highway leading to Lonavala, where newly installed AI-based speed cameras penalise even minor speed limit breaches. “They’re placed right after turns or downhill stretches where every driver naturally picks up speed,” the user wrote, adding that he was fined for driving at 64 kmph in a 60 kmph zone. The writer alleged that these cameras appeared to be 'planned for revenue generation rather than safety.'

Multiple Checks & Scans By Cops Before Entering Lonavala

The complaints extend beyond the cameras. The user described what he called a circus at the toll plaza before the food court, where multiple police officers reportedly scan vehicles as if they’re expecting to find something illegal. Further down, near the Lonavala exit, the post claims that police personnel conduct random checks, especially targeting groups of young men.

Cops Asking Inrtusive Questions During Checks

The Reddit user further alleged that officers often resort to “taunting and intrusive questioning,” including comments like “Kuch illegal hai kya?” and sarcastic remarks about carrying alcohol even with a valid permit. “It feels like a town under constant suspicion,” the user said, emphasizing that this wasn’t an isolated experience but something repeated during multiple visits.

