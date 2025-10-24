 Navi Mumbai News: Congress Urges Suspension Of Politically-Motivated Civic Projects Ahead Of Elections
Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 06:54 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Congress demands suspension of civic projects allegedly influenced by political motives ahead of upcoming elections | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai District Congress has urged the municipal administration to suspend all development works allegedly sanctioned with political motives ahead of the forthcoming civic elections.

Written Representation Submitted to Municipal Commissioner

District Congress spokesperson Ravindra Sawant submitted a written representation to Municipal Commissioner Kailash Shinde, demanding that the ongoing projects worth Rs 600 to Rs 650 crore be put on hold until after the elections.

Allegations of Political Influence in Civic Projects

Sawant alleged that the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has approved several projects across wards under the influence of former corporators, despite the civic body being under administrative rule for the past few years.

“The administrator has been effectively addressing public needs and civic issues. Launching these works now appears aimed at helping former corporators take credit and secure financial gains,” he stated.

Call to Uphold Democratic Values and Fair Polls

Describing the move as a betrayal of democratic values, Sawant claimed the projects were intended to influence voters ahead of the polls. He urged that all politically motivated development works be immediately suspended and resumed only after the elections under the supervision of duly elected representatives.

