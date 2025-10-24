 Mega Block On Sunday, 26-10-2025: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Suburban Sections; Check Details
Mega Block On Sunday, 26-10-2025: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected On Suburban Sections; Check Details

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, 26 October 2025. These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
Central Railway announces mega block on Mumbai suburban sections on 26 October 2025 for maintenance works | Representative Image

Mumbai: Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, 26 October 2025 as under:

On Main Line:

Matunga-Mulund UP and DOWN fast lines from 11.05 am to 3.45 pm

DOWN fast line services leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.36 am to 3.10 pm will be diverted on DOWN slow line at Matunga station halting as per their respective scheduled halts between Matunga and Mulund stations and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on DOWN fast line at Mulund station.

UP fast line services leaving Thane from 11.03 am to 4.38 pm will be diverted on UP slow line at Mulund station halting as per their respective schedule halts between Mulund and Matunga stations, will be re-diverted on UP fast line at Matunga station and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule

Trans-Harbour Line:

UP and DN Trans-Harbour Line between Thane and Vashi/Nerul stations from 11.10 am to 4.10 hrs

UP & DN Trans-Harbour line services will remain suspended between Vashi/Nerul and Thane stations during the block period.

DN line services for Vashi / Nerul / Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.07 pm and UP line services for Thane leaving Panvel / Nerul / Vashi from 10.25 am to 4.09 pm will remain cancelled.

article-image

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

