Central Railway To Run Special AC Superfast Trains Between Mumbai & Nagpur This Weekend

Get App
To handle the festive rush during Diwali and Chhath Puja, the Central Railway (CR) has announced additional AC Superfast Special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, and Nagpur. The move aims to provide more comfortable and faster travel options for passengers heading home for the celebrations.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
PTI

Train number 01005 AC Superfast Special will depart from CSMT at 12:20 am every Saturday, reaching Nagpur at 3:30 pm the same day. In the return direction, Train number 01006 AC Superfast Special will leave Nagpur at 6:10 pm on Saturday and arrive at CSMT at 8:25 am the next day.

article-image

Major Stops En Route

Both trains will halt at key stations along the route, including Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, and Wardha. The route covers important junctions across Maharashtra, ensuring convenient travel for passengers from multiple regions.

The special trains will comprise 20 AC three-tier coaches and two generator cars, offering additional comfort and capacity for the holiday crowd.

Booking Details For Passengers

Tickets for these trains are now available at all computerised reservation centres as well as online via www.irctc.co.in. Passengers can also check detailed timings and stoppages through the Indian Railways Enquiry Portal or the NTES App.

Central Railway has urged travellers to book early to avoid last-minute rush and ensure smooth travel during the festive season. Passengers have also been reminded to carry valid tickets while travelling to avoid penalties.

Railways’ Effort To Manage Festive Crowds

The introduction of these additional AC Superfast Specials highlights Central Railway’s efforts to accommodate the heavy surge of passengers during the festive period. The extra services will not only ease congestion on regular trains but also ensure a safer and more comfortable journey for commuters heading towards Nagpur and central Maharashtra.

