Maharashtra Cyber Dept Warns Of Rising WhatsApp Account Hacks; Users Urged To Protect OTPs

Mumbai: The Cases of WhatsApp account hacking are rising rapidly, according to a recent alert issued by Maharashtra Cyber. Hackers are hijacking WhatsApp accounts and sending fraudulent messages to the victims’ contacts, impersonating them to demand money or sensitive information.

Fraudsters Trick Victims into Sharing Verification Codes

Officials explained that the fraudsters often claim there’s a technical issue or say they need to add the victim to a group, then trick them into sharing a Google verification code or OTP. Once obtained, the hacker activates WhatsApp on their own device using the victim’s number, gaining access to their chats and contact list. They then send urgent messages to friends, relatives, or colleagues requesting instant money transfers or confidential details.

Criminals Pose as Trusted Contacts or Officials

In several cases, the criminals have posed as senior officials or trusted acquaintances, creating pressure for immediate payments. This not only leads to financial losses but also damages the victim’s reputation. Authorities have noted that senior citizens are particularly vulnerable, prompting efforts to raise awareness among families and workplaces.

Authorities Advise Steps to Regain Hacked Accounts

DIG Sanjay Shintre of Maharashtra Cyber advised that if someone’s WhatsApp account is hacked, they should immediately uninstall and reinstall the app, wait for a fresh Google verification code or OTP, and reactivate their account — which automatically blocks the hacker’s access.

Maharashtra Cyber Urges Precautionary Measures

Maharashtra Cyber has urged citizens never to share OTPs or verification codes, to enable two-step verification on WhatsApp, and to verify any financial requests through alternate means such as phone or video calls. In case of any cyber fraud, victims should contact the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 immediately.

