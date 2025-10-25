Mumbai News: BMC Launches ‘Fit Saturday’ Campaign At Bandra Fort Garden To Promote Fitness Across City; VIDEO

Mumbaikars participate in the inaugural ‘Fit Saturday’ fitness session at Bandra Fort Garden as part of BMC’s city-wide wellness initiative |

Mumbai: As part of the ‘Fit Mumbai’ initiative, BMC launched the ‘Fit Saturday’ campaign at Bandra Fort Garden. The campaign features the L&T – BMC Coastal Road Half Marathon, held annually on the second Sunday of December, along with weekly fitness sessions including walking, jogging, yoga, meditation, and pranayama organised in gardens and playgrounds for all age groups, supported by local organisations and ShivYog centers.

Encouraging Mumbaikars to Embrace Regular Exercise

The campaign aims to motivate those who do not exercise to adopt a regular fitness routine. Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani emphasized that planning and commitment are key to good health, noting that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates 45 minutes daily to yoga. He urged Mumbai citizens to embrace regular physical activity to maintain overall fitness and energy and support the campaign.

Gradual Fitness Progression for All Levels

Vishwas More, Deputy Commissioner (Zone 3), stated, "The campaign aims to motivate non-walkers to start walking, encourage walkers to take up jogging, and inspire joggers to run. Regular exercise helps prevent illnesses."

Mumbai Coastal Road Half Marathon to Inspire Fitness

The BMC has developed a cycling track and a 7.5 km seafront promenade along the Mumbai Coastal Road and announced an annual half marathon in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India and the Fit India Movement. The event will be held every year on the second Sunday of December, with its inaugural edition on December 14, 2025.

Weekly Fitness Sessions for Holistic Health

As part of the initiative to promote holistic health, weekly fitness sessions are organized every Saturday at 6:30 AM in gardens and playgrounds, featuring walking, jogging, and yoga for all age groups. Ward-wise programs, supported by social organisations, and specialised sessions in yoga, meditation, and pranayama coordinated by ShivYog centers will also be held.

Also Watch:

Focus on Awareness and Youth Participation

The campaign emphasizes raising awareness about physical and mental well-being through educational and social activities. For school and college students, dedicated fitness sessions and competitions aim to instill the importance of regular exercise from an early age, fostering lifelong healthy habits.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/