 Mumbai News: BMC Launches ‘Fit Saturday’ Campaign At Bandra Fort Garden To Promote Fitness Across City; VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BMC Launches ‘Fit Saturday’ Campaign At Bandra Fort Garden To Promote Fitness Across City; VIDEO

Mumbai News: BMC Launches ‘Fit Saturday’ Campaign At Bandra Fort Garden To Promote Fitness Across City; VIDEO

The campaign features the L&T – BMC Coastal Road Half Marathon, held annually on the second Sunday of December, along with weekly fitness sessions including walking, jogging, yoga, meditation, and pranayama organised in gardens and playgrounds for all age groups, supported by local organisations and ShivYog centers.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 07:41 PM IST
article-image
Mumbaikars participate in the inaugural ‘Fit Saturday’ fitness session at Bandra Fort Garden as part of BMC’s city-wide wellness initiative |

Mumbai: As part of the ‘Fit Mumbai’ initiative, BMC launched the ‘Fit Saturday’ campaign at Bandra Fort Garden. The campaign features the L&T – BMC Coastal Road Half Marathon, held annually on the second Sunday of December, along with weekly fitness sessions including walking, jogging, yoga, meditation, and pranayama organised in gardens and playgrounds for all age groups, supported by local organisations and ShivYog centers.

Encouraging Mumbaikars to Embrace Regular Exercise

The campaign aims to motivate those who do not exercise to adopt a regular fitness routine. Speaking on the occasion, Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani emphasized that planning and commitment are key to good health, noting that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates 45 minutes daily to yoga. He urged Mumbai citizens to embrace regular physical activity to maintain overall fitness and energy and support the campaign.

Gradual Fitness Progression for All Levels

FPJ Shorts
Pune: Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol Visits Jain Boarding House Site, Says ‘Will Find Solution Soon’ Amid Land Deal Row - VIDEOS
Pune: Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol Visits Jain Boarding House Site, Says ‘Will Find Solution Soon’ Amid Land Deal Row - VIDEOS
'Some Actors Don't Just Entertain Us...': Yuvraj Singh Offers Condolences To Veteran Actor Satish Shah After He Passes Away At 74
'Some Actors Don't Just Entertain Us...': Yuvraj Singh Offers Condolences To Veteran Actor Satish Shah After He Passes Away At 74
Mumbai News: BMC Launches ‘Fit Saturday’ Campaign At Bandra Fort Garden To Promote Fitness Across City; VIDEO
Mumbai News: BMC Launches ‘Fit Saturday’ Campaign At Bandra Fort Garden To Promote Fitness Across City; VIDEO
Satish Shah Was Found Unresponsive At His Mumbai Residence; CPR Could Not Save Him, Hospital Confirms
Satish Shah Was Found Unresponsive At His Mumbai Residence; CPR Could Not Save Him, Hospital Confirms

Vishwas More, Deputy Commissioner (Zone 3), stated, "The campaign aims to motivate non-walkers to start walking, encourage walkers to take up jogging, and inspire joggers to run. Regular exercise helps prevent illnesses."

Mumbai Coastal Road Half Marathon to Inspire Fitness

The BMC has developed a cycling track and a 7.5 km seafront promenade along the Mumbai Coastal Road and announced an annual half marathon in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India and the Fit India Movement. The event will be held every year on the second Sunday of December, with its inaugural edition on December 14, 2025.

Weekly Fitness Sessions for Holistic Health

As part of the initiative to promote holistic health, weekly fitness sessions are organized every Saturday at 6:30 AM in gardens and playgrounds, featuring walking, jogging, and yoga for all age groups. Ward-wise programs, supported by social organisations, and specialised sessions in yoga, meditation, and pranayama coordinated by ShivYog centers will also be held.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Red Run Marathon 2025: Youth Participate To Spread HIV/AIDS Awareness
article-image

Focus on Awareness and Youth Participation

The campaign emphasizes raising awareness about physical and mental well-being through educational and social activities. For school and college students, dedicated fitness sessions and competitions aim to instill the importance of regular exercise from an early age, fostering lifelong healthy habits.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Launches ‘Fit Saturday’ Campaign At Bandra Fort Garden To Promote Fitness...

Mumbai News: BMC Launches ‘Fit Saturday’ Campaign At Bandra Fort Garden To Promote Fitness...

Mumbai: Veteran Actor Satish Shah Passes Away At 74 Due To Kidney Failure

Mumbai: Veteran Actor Satish Shah Passes Away At 74 Due To Kidney Failure

Bombay HC Refuses To Halt Pratibha Tower Redevelopment At Breach Candy, Allows Construction To...

Bombay HC Refuses To Halt Pratibha Tower Redevelopment At Breach Candy, Allows Construction To...

Satara Doctor Suicide: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Opposition, Says 'Politicising Such...

Satara Doctor Suicide: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Slams Opposition, Says 'Politicising Such...

Palghar Horror: Woman Gang-Raped In Forest Near Wada; 1 Accused Arrested, Another Absconding

Palghar Horror: Woman Gang-Raped In Forest Near Wada; 1 Accused Arrested, Another Absconding