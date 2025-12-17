Mumbai News: Unidentified Scammer Sends Fake Payment Links To Luxury Hotel Guests

Unidentified Scammer Sends Fake Payment Links To Luxury Hotel Guests | Representational Image

Mumbai: An unidentified fraudster has been booked for trying to fleece over 20 guests of the Trident Hotel by sending a dubious link in the name of the upscale establishment located in the Bandra-Kurla Complex.

According to the FIR, on November 30, a guest informed the staff that he had received a message regarding a room booking along with a payment link. The hotel authorities clarified that they had not sent any such link and advised the guest not to fill in any personal or payment-related information.

Subsequently, around 20 guests reported about receiving such a link, triggering an internal inquiry. The hotel found that the links were sent by a WhatsApp profile named 'Kokonuts' and filed a police complaint for cheating and defamation bid.

On December 15, an FIR was filed under section 319(2) (cheating by personation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

