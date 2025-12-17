Final Electoral Roll Published For BMC Polls; Over 1.03 Crore Voters Across 227 Wards | File Photo (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The final electoral roll for the upcoming BMC elections has been published, listing 1,03,44,315 voters across 227 wards. The BMC elections are being held after nearly nine years, the last having taken place in 2017.

After the five-year term ended in March 2022, the BMC has been under state-appointed administrators for nearly four years. The State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday announced that the 2026 BMC elections will be held in a single phase on January 15, with counting on January 16, as over 1.03 crore voters elect representatives for Mumbai’s 227 wards to govern the country’s richest municipal corporation.

Of Mumbai’s 1.3 crore voters, 55,16,707 are men, 48,26,509 women, and 1,077 registered as ‘other’. In 2017, the city had 91,80,497 voters. The highest voter count is in polling ward 164 of ‘L’ ward (Kurla) with 62,945 voters, followed by ward 66 in K-West (Andheri West) with 61,799. The lowest is in ward 142 of ‘M-East’ (Govandi) with 31,575, followed by ward 1 in ‘R-North’ (Dahisar) with 31,916.

Top 5

Wards by Voter Count

Ward Polling Station Voters

L 164 62,945

K-West 66 61,799

G-S 195 58,407

N 131 57,980

K-East84 57,261

Lowest 3 Wards by Voter Count

Ward Polling Station Voters

S 121 28,847

F-North-174 30,786

M-East 142 31,575

Top 3 Wards by Female Voters

Ward Polling Station Female Voters

R-Central ..15... 30,088

K-West 66.... 30,047

P-North46....28,420

Top 3 Wards by Male Voters

Ward Polling Station Male Voters

L 164 36,204

K-West 66 31,752

L 157 30,781

Top 3 Wards by ‘Other’ Voters

Ward Polling Station Other Voters

P-North 34... 281

G-South 182.. 74

N 124.... 1

