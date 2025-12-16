'Mahayuti To Win Over 150 Seats In BMC Polls, Mumbai Mayor Will Be Marathi': Ashish Shelar

Mumbai: After the bugle for municipal corporation elections was sounded, political leaders have begun trading sharp allegations and counter-allegations. In this context, Mumbai BJP election chief and state minister Ashish Shelar on Monday said that the BJP–Shiv Sena-led Mahayuti would win more than 150 seats in the upcoming BMC elections and that the city’s mayor would be a Marathi person once the alliance comes to power in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Addressing the media, Shelar challenged Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray to disclose from which 'mohalla' his party’s mayoral candidate would come. “The people of Mumbai will decide the future leadership of the city, and they have already made up their mind for change,” he said. His statement has gained significance as the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the MNS are attempting to consolidate Marathi voters against the BJP. Leaders of the UBT faction including Uddhav Thackeray have been claiming in their media statements that Mumbai would be separated from Maharashtra if the Mahayuti comes to power in the BMC, and that a non-Marathi mayor would be appointed to run the city. In this backdrop, Shelar’s remarks are being seen as a strong counter to the UBT’s claims.

The joint meeting of the Mahayuti partners was held at the BJP’s Dadar office, where senior leaders from both parties reviewed seat-sharing arrangements and overall election strategy. Those present included Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam, election in-charge Ashish Shelar, and from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, minister Yogesh Kadam, former MP Rahul Shewale and other leaders.

After the meeting, Shelar said the alliance had finalised both its electoral formula and targets. “We have finalised the Mahayuti formula and even the numbers. Our target is to win 150-plus corporator seats in the BMC,” he emphasised, adding that further meetings would be held in the coming days to take discussions forward.

Taking a dig at Uddhav Thackeray, Shelar claimed that some leaders had already started putting up posters that effectively admitted their “defeat” even before the polls. He also dismissed allegations that the BJP intends to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra, terming them completely false. “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has already clarified this during the recently concluded winter session of the state legislature in Nagpur,” Shelar said.

Shelar also made it clear that the Mahayuti would not enter into any alliance with NCP leader and former minister Nawab Malik, who has been appointed in-charge of his party for the BMC elections. “We will not form any alliance with Nawab Malik, and I have clearly conveyed this to NCP leaders,” he asserted.

Former Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale, who is part of the delegation holding talks with the BJP, echoed a similar view, stating that his party is not keen on aligning with Nawab Malik.

Elaborating on the stand, Shelar said Nawab Malik currently leads the Nationalist Congress Party’s affairs in Mumbai, making an alliance unacceptable to the Mahayuti. “This is our firm position. I have also conveyed the same to Shivajirao Nalawade, the working president of the NCP, who met me,” he added.

