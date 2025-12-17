Mumbai Shocker: 44-Year-Old Woman Dies By Suicide In Sion After Alleged Dispute Over Extramarital Relationship; Relative Booked

Mumbai Police investigate a woman’s suicide case in Sion after allegations of an extramarital dispute surfaced within the family | Representational Image

Mumbai, Dec 16: A shocking incident unfolded in Pratiksha Nagar, Sion, where a 44-year-old married woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself following an argument over a purported extramarital affair with a 30-year-old male relative.

The incident occurred on December 13. The Wadala TT police have registered a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act and are currently investigating the matter.

Background Of Victim And Accused

According to the FIR, the complainant is a 25-year-old woman employed at an electronics store, while her mother, the deceased, worked as a freelance market research executive.

The accused relative, identified as her father’s maternal cousin, also worked in market research in Goregaon and was allegedly involved in an extramarital relationship with the deceased.

Events Leading Up To The Incident

On the morning of the incident, the complainant left home for work, leaving her mother and the accused relative at home. When she returned around 7.40 pm, she found the door locked from inside. Despite knocking repeatedly and calling out to her mother, there was no response.

Suspicion Raised Over Locked Door

The accused relative eventually told her from inside, “The door isn’t opening from the inside, push it from the outside.” The daughter tried to push the door open forcefully but failed, which immediately raised her suspicion, as the door had never jammed like this in the 17 years they had lived there.

Neighbour Called For Help

Further escalating her concern, the daughter’s calls to her mother’s mobile phone went unanswered. She also heard the sound of the accused relative purportedly vomiting inside. Fearing the worst, she sought help from a neighbour. After repeated requests from both women, the accused relative finally opened the door.

Woman Found Hanging At Home

Upon entering, they found the woman hanging from the hall fan with a dupatta (scarf). She was allegedly found completely undressed. The frightened women screamed for help, drawing neighbours to the scene. The daughter and the neighbour used a pair of scissors to cut the dupatta and bring the body down.

Declared Dead At Hospital

The police were alerted and rushed the woman to Sion Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

WhatsApp Chats Found On Deceased’s Phone

The daughter checked her mother’s mobile phone and allegedly found WhatsApp chats between her mother and the accused relative confirming their extramarital relationship.

The chats purportedly revealed that the accused relative was engaged to someone else, which the deceased opposed, demanding that he marry her instead.

Allegations Against The Accused Relative

The FIR alleges that the accused relative was present in the house when the woman took the extreme step. The daughter claims that the accused failed to prevent her mother from hanging herself and deliberately delayed opening the door to prevent timely medical assistance, allegedly intending for her mother to die.

Police Probe Underway

The Wadala TT police are conducting further investigations based on the complaint.

