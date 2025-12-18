 Ahead of BMC Polls 2026, Eknath Shinde Rallies Shiv Sainiks Across North Mumbai, Calls for United Push
Ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Shiv Sena branches across North Mumbai, urging party workers to unite and mobilise. Highlighting development work, housing initiatives and redevelopment efforts, Shinde expressed confidence in a Mahayuti victory and called for a strong grassroots push before polling on January 15.

Pooja Mehta
Thursday, December 18, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections gathering momentum, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday intensified grassroots outreach by visiting several Shiv Sena branches across North Mumbai. Shinde interacted with party workers in Dahisar, Borivali, Kandivali, Malad and Magathane, urging unity and aggressive mobilisation ahead of the civic polls scheduled for January 15.

Call for Unity as Political Heat Rises

Referring to the announcement of the municipal elections, Shinde said the political atmosphere in Mumbai had clearly heated up. Using a colloquial metaphor, he remarked that the betel nut had been split and the wedding rush had begun, signalling that the real political contest was now underway.

He appealed to Shiv Sainiks to work together with discipline and commitment to ensure the saffron flag is hoisted over the civic body. Stressing organisational strength, Shinde said the coming weeks would be crucial in determining who controls the country’s richest municipal corporation.

Highlighting Development Work in Mumbai

During his interactions, Shinde highlighted the development work carried out during his two and a half year tenure as Chief Minister, followed by initiatives taken under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Mahayuti government. He said citizens of Mumbai were aware of the scale of work undertaken across the city during this period.

According to Shinde, key civic issues such as housing, redevelopment, infrastructure and basic amenities remain at the top of the government’s agenda. He said the government has taken several important decisions to fulfil the dream of home ownership for citizens.

Focus on Housing and Redevelopment

Shinde specifically referred to initiatives aimed at creating a slum free Mumbai, resolving long pending concerns of residents living in and around the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and accelerating redevelopment of old and dilapidated settlements. These measures, he said, reflect the government’s commitment to inclusive urban development.

Push for Mahayuti Victory

Reiterating confidence in the ruling alliance, Shinde said the Mahayuti government has been functioning capably across the state and expressed optimism that it would return to power in the civic body as well. He described the alliance’s vision as a double engine government that would now develop Mumbai at the speed of a triple engine.

Appealing to party workers, Shinde called for a massive victory on January 15 and said celebrations should follow the declaration of results the next day.

Several party leaders, including MLA Prakash Surve, Yuva Sena core committee member Raj Surve, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre, division chief Swapnil Tambwekar and local office bearers, were present during the interactions.

