 Mumbai Tragedy: Woman Kills Self By Jumping From Jogeshwari High-Rise; No Suicide Note Found
The woman who lived on the 11th floor of Oberoi Splendour complex was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. According to the latest update, no suicide note was found at the spot.

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 31-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide after jumping from a high-rise residential building in Mumbai’s Jogeshwari area. The incident occurred at the Oberoi Splendour complex near BEST’s Majas Depot.

Citing Meghwadi police station, PTI reported that the woman, identified as Shristi Amit Jain, is suspected to have jumped from the 11th floor of C Wing at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, December 3.

They added that Jain was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. According to the latest update, no suicide note was found at the spot.

Earlier today, a 45-year-old former software engineer, died by suicide at an under-construction building in Bengaluru’s Nallurahalli on Thursday. Murali’s family has alleged that harassment and intimidation by civic body officials led him to take the extreme step.

On December 2 , a 19-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district, apparently due to mental stress over his family's insistence on postponing his marriage. The incident took place on November 30 in the Dombivli area. The man, originally from Jharkhand, was in love with a girl from his native place and wished to marry her. However, his family had asked him to wait till he reached the legally permissible age of 21 for marriage, which allegedly caused him emotional distress, an official from Manpada police station said.

From Madhya Pradesh, a 28-year-old man was found hanging from a boundary wall railing of a shut CM Rise School in Ratlam. According to information, the inicident occurred on Mandi Road in Ratlam. The deceased was identified as Bhanupratap Singh Rathore, a resident of Indira Colony. His body was discovered around 6:30 am by passersby, who immediately informed his family members and the police.

According to police officials, Bhanupratap had tied a noose using a thin cotton towel and was found hanging with his face pressed against the school wall.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here | Mental Health Helplines

