Mumbai News: BMC Seeks Specialist Doctors For Polyclinics, ₹1,500 Per Visit

BMC Seeks Specialist Doctors For Polyclinics, ₹1,500 Per Visit | Gettyimages (representational Pic)

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started the process of hiring specialist doctors for its HBT Polyclinics through outsourcing. Under this outsourcing arrangement, doctors will be paid a minimum of Rs1,500 and a maximum of Rs 4,000 for a weekly visit. The BMC has issued advertisements inviting applications from qualified specialists.

The HBT Polyclinics were launched alongside the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana initiative. Patients visiting Aapla Dawakhana are referred to these polyclinics, where specialists provide treatment according to their illness. Currently, there are 26 polyclinics in Mumbai, but many specialist posts remain vacant. Executive Health Officer Dr. Daksha Shah said applications are being invited on a contract basis to fill these vacancies.

Applications have been sought from ENT specialists, general physicians, pediatricians, dermatologists, orthopedic surgeons, ophthalmologists, gynecologists, and others. Applicants must hold a degree and a postgraduate qualification, be registered with the Maharashtra Medical Council, and have any additional qualifications duly registered and renewed. Basic computer knowledge is also required. The initial appointment will be for 179 days, with the possibility of renewal based on satisfactory performance.

Each specialist will provide services one day a week. For every visit, they will receive Rs 1,500 for seeing at least five patients. Beyond the first five, they will earn an additional Rs 250 per patient, allowing them to earn up to Rs 4,000 per visit and at least Rs 16,000 per month.

Former corporator Ruksana Siddiqui raised concerns over transparency, noting that specialists in government medical colleges often mark attendance at hospitals while continuing private practice. She also pointed out that there is currently no monitoring system to ensure specialists are attending to patients at the polyclinics.

