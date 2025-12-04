 Mumbai News: BMC Seeks Specialist Doctors For Polyclinics, ₹1,500 Per Visit
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BMC Seeks Specialist Doctors For Polyclinics, ₹1,500 Per Visit

Mumbai News: BMC Seeks Specialist Doctors For Polyclinics, ₹1,500 Per Visit

The HBT Polyclinics were launched alongside the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana initiative. Patients visiting Aapla Dawakhana are referred to these polyclinics, where specialists provide treatment according to their illness.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 08:39 PM IST
article-image
BMC Seeks Specialist Doctors For Polyclinics, ₹1,500 Per Visit | Gettyimages (representational Pic)

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started the process of hiring specialist doctors for its HBT Polyclinics through outsourcing. Under this outsourcing arrangement, doctors will be paid a minimum of Rs1,500 and a maximum of Rs 4,000 for a weekly visit. The BMC has issued advertisements inviting applications from qualified specialists.

The HBT Polyclinics were launched alongside the Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana initiative. Patients visiting Aapla Dawakhana are referred to these polyclinics, where specialists provide treatment according to their illness. Currently, there are 26 polyclinics in Mumbai, but many specialist posts remain vacant. Executive Health Officer Dr. Daksha Shah said applications are being invited on a contract basis to fill these vacancies.

Applications have been sought from ENT specialists, general physicians, pediatricians, dermatologists, orthopedic surgeons, ophthalmologists, gynecologists, and others. Applicants must hold a degree and a postgraduate qualification, be registered with the Maharashtra Medical Council, and have any additional qualifications duly registered and renewed. Basic computer knowledge is also required. The initial appointment will be for 179 days, with the possibility of renewal based on satisfactory performance.

Read Also
BMC Elections: Will Polls For 29 Municipal Corporations, Including Mumbai & Pune, Be Held Before...
article-image

Each specialist will provide services one day a week. For every visit, they will receive Rs 1,500 for seeing at least five patients. Beyond the first five, they will earn an additional Rs 250 per patient, allowing them to earn up to Rs 4,000 per visit and at least Rs 16,000 per month.

FPJ Shorts
Elgar Parishad Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To Ex-Delhi University Professor Hany Babu After Over 5 Years In Jail
Elgar Parishad Case: Bombay HC Grants Bail To Ex-Delhi University Professor Hany Babu After Over 5 Years In Jail
Kate Middleton Flaunts Huge Diamond Tiara At German State Banquet: It Originally Belonged To Queen Victoria In 1853
Kate Middleton Flaunts Huge Diamond Tiara At German State Banquet: It Originally Belonged To Queen Victoria In 1853
Can 'Airport Divorce' Save Your Trip? The Trend Every Couple Is Trying
Can 'Airport Divorce' Save Your Trip? The Trend Every Couple Is Trying
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 4, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 4, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Dancer Thursday Weekly Draw

Former corporator Ruksana Siddiqui raised concerns over transparency, noting that specialists in government medical colleges often mark attendance at hospitals while continuing private practice. She also pointed out that there is currently no monitoring system to ensure specialists are attending to patients at the polyclinics.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: BMC Seeks Specialist Doctors For Polyclinics, ₹1,500 Per Visit

Mumbai News: BMC Seeks Specialist Doctors For Polyclinics, ₹1,500 Per Visit

Navi Mumbai News: Kharghar To Host 4th Uphill Cycling Event On International Mountain Day

Navi Mumbai News: Kharghar To Host 4th Uphill Cycling Event On International Mountain Day

Supermoon 2025: Catch A Glimpse Of Last Cold Moon Glow Tonight | Check Details

Supermoon 2025: Catch A Glimpse Of Last Cold Moon Glow Tonight | Check Details

Maharashtra News: Service Break Issue Resolved, Doctors To Receive Full Seniority And Benefits

Maharashtra News: Service Break Issue Resolved, Doctors To Receive Full Seniority And Benefits

Mumbai’s Beach Warriors Win Sustainability Innovator Award At QS ImpACT 2025 In London For 'Trash...

Mumbai’s Beach Warriors Win Sustainability Innovator Award At QS ImpACT 2025 In London For 'Trash...