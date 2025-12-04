Supermoon 2025: Catch A Glimpse Of Last Cold Moon Glow Tonight | Check Details

Last supermoon of the year 2024 | X (@NASA360)

Mumbai: Sky-watchers are in for a spectacular treat as the Moon reaches one of its closest points to Earth, creating what astronomers call it a supermoon. This “cold supermoon” will shine at peak fullness during the nights of December 4 and 5, 2025, offering maximum brightness and visibility.

During this event, the Moon will take on a warm orange tint and appear up to 30% larger and brighter than usual.

As reported by Almanac, the last supermoon will reach its brightest point on Thursday, December 4, at 6:14 pm ET, which means in India, it'll be visible at 4:44 am on Friday, December 5.

What Is Cold Moon?

The December full moon has long been called the Cold Moon, a name rooted in seasonal tradition. Referenced by the Old Farmer’s Almanac and drawn from Native American cultural understanding of winter cycles, the term reflects the arrival of colder, darker nights near the winter solstice.

What Is A Supermoon?

The term 'supermoon' was coined in 1979 to describe a special type of full moon that occurs when the moon is at or near its closest point to Earth in its orbit. When the moon is at its closest point to Earth (perigee), it is about 48,280 km closer than when it's at its farthest point (apogee). This phenomenon has garnered popular attention due to the moon appearing larger and brighter in the sky compared to a regular full moon.

When Will the Supermoon Occur in 2026?

The next Cold SuperMoon in 2026 will occur on December 23 (supermoon). Other full moon days in 2026 are January 3, February 1, March 3, April 1, May 1, May 31, June 29, July 29, August 27, September 26, November 24 and December 23.

