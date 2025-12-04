 Navi Mumbai News: Kharghar To Host 4th Uphill Cycling Event On International Mountain Day
Organised by Kharghar Wetlands and Hills, Anubhuti365days, and Natconnect Foundation, the annual ride has steadily grown in popularity. The past three editions have seen strong participation from both cycling enthusiasts and nature lovers.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 08:28 PM IST
article-image
Kharghar To Host 4th Uphill Cycling Event On International Mountain Day | Representational Image

In celebration of International Mountain Day on December 11, Kharghar-based environmental groups have announced the return of their popular Uphill Cycling Event, now entering its fourth year.

Organised by Kharghar Wetlands and Hills, Anubhuti365days, and Natconnect Foundation, the annual ride has steadily grown in popularity. The past three editions have seen strong participation from both cycling enthusiasts and nature lovers.

The upcoming ride is scheduled for Sunday, December 14, with cyclists set to pedal uphill from Utsav Chowk to Fanaswadi.

Announcing the event, the organisers said the initiative has become a symbol of community-driven environmental awareness.

“Every year, the response has been overwhelming. It shows how deeply people care about our hills, our wetlands, and our natural spaces,” said a representative from Kharghar Wetlands and Hills.

Natconnect Foundation expressed optimism about this year’s turnout.

article-image

“We expect even more participants this time. The enthusiasm we’ve witnessed over the years gives us the confidence to scale up the event and involve more citizens,” the group said.

Further details and the complete event schedule will be announced soon, the organisers confirmed.

