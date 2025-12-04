 Navi Mumbai: Goods Train Derails Near Panvel Station, Disrupts Mumbai-Goa Rail Traffic
A goods train derailed near Panvel railway station in Raigad district on Thursday afternoon, disrupting rail traffic on the busy Mumbai-Goa and Mumbai-Panvel-Karjat routes. One trolley of the wagon bound for Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust derailed near platform five. No injuries were reported. Further details are awaited.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 02:41 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: Goods Train Derails Near Panvel Station, Disrupts Mumbai-Goa Rail Traffic | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A goods train derailed near the Panvel railway station in Raigad district on Thursday afternoon, affecting railway traffic on the busy Mumbai-Goa route, a Central Railway (CR) official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident, he said.

"The derailment occurred at a crossing point near the Panvel railway station at 12.28 pm. One trolley of the goods train wagon going to the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) derailed near platform number five," CR's chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila said.

Panvel railway station is located around 50 km from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai.

Further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

