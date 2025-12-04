Sonu Nigam Rents Out Commercial Space In Mumbai’s Santacruz East For ₹19-Lakh-A-Month

Sonu Nigam | Instagranm

Indian playback legend Sonu Nigam recently leased out a premium commercial unit in Mumbai’s Santacruz East for a monthly rent of Rs 19 lakh, according to property documents accessed by Square Yards on the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) portal. The agreement was formally registered in December 2025.

As per the documents reviewed by Square Yards, the leased space is located in Trade Centre BKC and spans an impressive 4,257 sq. ft. (approximately 395 sq. m.). The transaction attracted a stamp duty of Rs 3.27 lakh and registration fees of Rs 1,000. A security deposit of Rs 90 lakh was also paid as part of the agreement.

Rent To Be Increased By Over 5% Each Year

Detailed analysis shows that the lease has been signed for a tenure of five years. The first-year rent is locked at Rs 19 lakh per month, increasing by 5.26 per cent to Rs 20 lakh in the second year. From the third year onward, the rent will climb at a steady 5 per cent annually, Rs 21 lakh in year three, Rs 22.05 lakh in year four, and Rs 23.15 lakh in the final year. Over the five-year period, the total rental payout is projected to reach a substantial Rs 12.62 crore.

Santacruz East has rapidly grown into a high-demand mixed-use real estate destination. Its excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, the suburban rail network, the Metro, and close proximity to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport adds strong commercial value. The area also benefits from being adjacent to major economic hubs such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Kalina, Andheri, and Vile Parle, making it a preferred location for offices, start-ups, and established enterprises.

Sonu Nigam, celebrated as one of India’s most versatile and influential playback singers, continues to maintain a strong presence both in the entertainment world and in public life. With a career of over 30 years and timeless hits like “Suraj Hua Maddham,” “Kal Ho Naa Ho,” and “Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin,” Nigam has earned a reputation for unmatched vocal finesse.

He has not only won National and Filmfare Awards but has also built a global fan base through concerts, independent music, reality TV judging, and collaborations that span genres and languages.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/