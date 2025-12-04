 Indian Navy Day 2025: Western Naval Command Honours Martyrs At Mumbai's Gaurav Stambh | Pics
The Western Naval Command observes Indian Navy Day 2025 on December 4, laying a wreath at Gaurav Stambh in Mumbai. Tributes were paid to personnel who sacrificed their lives. India celebrates Navy Day annually to mark 'Operation Trident' achievements in the 1971 Indo-Pak War, a decisive victory for the nation.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 03:16 PM IST
Mumbai: On the occasion of Indian Navy Day 2025, the Western Naval Command on December 4 laid a floral wreath at Gaurav Stambh in the Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, paying tribute to the brave personnel who sacrificed their lives in service to the nation. India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day every year to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in 'Operation Trident' during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Navy Day Significance

Operation Trident played a crucial role during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. Navy Day has great significance in the history of the Nation and the Indian Navy, as it marks a decisive victory for India when the missile boats of the India Navy during Operation Trident, in the 1971 India-Pakistan War, successfully fired their missiles onto ships, oil installations and shore defence installations of Pakistan at Karachi.

Beating Retreat On December 8-10

The city is set to witness a grand public display at the Gateway of India, featuring events right from the Beating Retreat to the Tattoo Ceremony, which is scheduled to take place between 8th -10th December 2025.

PM Modi, Maharashtra CM extend Greetings On Indian Navy Day

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Navy Day greetings and said that the maritime force is synonymous with exceptional courage and determination. PM Modi recalled his time aboard INS Vikrant, India's indigenously built aircraft carrier, during Diwali last year.

"Navy Day greetings to all personnel of the Indian Navy. Our Navy is synonymous with exceptional courage and determination. They safeguard our shores and uphold our maritime interests. In recent years, our Navy has focused on self-reliance and modernisation. This has enhanced our security apparatus," PM Modi posted on X.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also took to social media to honour the brave warriors who safeguard maritime frontiers and their families for their courage, commitment and sacrifice.

