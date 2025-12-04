 Maharashtra: 14-Year-Old Missing Boy Traced To Pandharpur After 21-Day Police Search
A missing 14-year-old boy from Akola, Maharashtra, was found in Pandharpur after a 21-day police search covering 1,500 km and reviewing nearly 200 CCTV footages. The boy left home after being scolded by his parents. Police traced him via train CCTV footage and reunited him with his family on December 2. A reward was announced for the police team.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra: 14-Year-Old Missing Boy Traced To Pandharpur After 21-Day Police Search | X @ako_sable

Akola (Maharashtra): Police have traced a missing 14-year-old boy from Akola to Pandharpur in Maharashtra, after a 21-day search during which they examined the footage of nearly 200 CCTVs and travelled 1,500 km, officials said. The boy, a resident of the Khadan police station area in Akola city, left his home without informing anyone on the evening of November 11 after his parents allegedly scolded him, they said.

His parents approached the police the next day, following which a case was registered and an investigation was launched.

The parents, however, could not provide sufficient information to help find the boy, District Superintendent of Police Archit Chandak told reporters on Wednesday.

The local crime branch team then collected information about the boy from his school, tuition classes and neighbours. The team also questioned the boy's parents, who told the police that they had scolded him before he left the home, the official said.

During examination of the CCTV footage at Akola railway station, the boy was seen boarding a Nagpur-Kolhapur express train at 8 pm on November 11.

A police team then travelled to seven cities, covering 1,500 km over several days. They examined the CCTV footage of various railway stations on the route, and the boy was seen getting down at Pandharpur railway station in Solapur district, located around 500 km from Akola, the official said.

The police then searched for the boy at the Pandharpur railway station and various other locations in the temple town. They finally traced him to Sargam Chowk in Pandharpur on December 2 and later handed him over to his parents, he said.

Chandak has announced a reward of Rs 10,000 for the police team that traced the boy and reunited him with his family.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

