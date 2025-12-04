BMC Elections: Will Polls For 29 Municipal Corporations, Including Mumbai & Pune, Be Held Before Zilla Parishad? SEC To Hold Key Meet Today

BMC Elections | FPJ

Mumbai: The civic elections for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and 28 other municipal corporations are likely to be held ahead of the zilla parishad and their panchayat samities. Earlier reports had stated that the State Election Commission (SEC) would hold the zilla parishads and panchayat samitis in the second phase, while the final would feature elections for municipal corporations, including Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Thane and Nashik. The matter is likely to be discussed in a key meeting with the civic chiefs scheduled today, December 4.

Reasons To Hold Municipal Elections Ahead Of ZP & Panchayat Samities

State Election Commissioner Dinesh Waghmare told TOI that the commission is reviewing three possible plans for the upcoming elections. One option is to conduct polls for the 29 municipal corporations in the next phase. Another possibility is to hold elections for the 12 zilla parishads and their panchayat samitis that have not crossed the 50% reservation limit while the third option is to conduct both sets of elections together.

The SEC official said that the zilla parishads and panchayat samitis in 157 local bodies that have crossed the 50% reservation limit may be included in the final phase of polling, once the quota norms are amended.

When Can The BMC Poll Announcement Be Expected?

Citing officials, ABP Live have reported that indicating that the formal schedule could be announced between December 15 and 20. Sources have suggested that elections for 29 municipal corporations may be declared first due to complexities arising from reservation limits in rural bodies, the report said. In September this year, the Supreme Court had directed to hold all pending local body elections be held before January 31, 2026.

When Were The Last BMC Elections Held?

The last BMC elections were held in 2017 and since then the elections were not held. In 2017, the elections were held in a single held on February 21 while results were announced on February 23.

Who won the last BMC Elections in 2017?

Off all the 227 seats, the United Shiv Sena won 84 seats while BJP won 82 seats. Both the paties were in alliance duing that time. The Congress had won 31 seats while the united NCP secured 13 seats. Raj Thackeray's MNS had won 7 seats.

