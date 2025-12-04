Mumbai: BEST Announces Special Bus & Power Arrangements For Babasaheb Ambedkar Mahaparinirvana Day

Mumbai: BEST Announces Special Bus & Power Arrangements For Ambedkar Mahaparinirvana Day | File Image

As thousands of followers prepare to visit Chaityabhoomi on 4, 5 and 6 December to pay tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his 69th Mahaparinirvana Day, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has rolled out a comprehensive plan to ensure smooth public movement, reliable power, medical support and enhanced transport connectivity.

Enhanced Power Supply and Infrastructure

This year, BEST has expanded its temporary power supply facilities for pavilions and tents around Dadar, with applications open until 4 December at the Customer Service G/North Divisional Office. A dedicated one-window system has been set up near Nana-Nani Park for temporary power services from 4 to 6 December.

To maintain an uninterrupted supply, BEST has deployed reserve teams at Shivaji Park Maidan and Vanita Samaj, along with two 62.5 kV generators at key points. Additional high-capacity generators and 24-hour duty teams have also been arranged.

A total of 781 LED streetlights (150W) and 3 metal halide lights (2000W) will illuminate locations including Chaityabhoomi, Dadar Chowpatty, Rajgruh, Dadasaheb Phalke Marg, Ambedkar College and Wadala. Three powerful 6 kW searchlights will also be installed at Bajiprabhu Udyan, Dnyaneshwar Udyan and the Mayor’s Bungalow to improve night-time visibility.

Special Bus Services for Followers

To ensure seamless travel to Chaityabhoomi, BEST will operate 17 buses on multiple routes from 22:00 hrs on 4 December to 06:00 hrs on 6 December.

On 6 December alone, BEST will deploy 42 additional buses on routes including 28, AC 33, A-164, A-247, C-305, A-351, A-357, A-385 and C-440, ensuring increased capacity for the massive footfall.

BEST will also run 10 special AC electric buses for the ‘Dr Babasaheb Smritsthal Darshan’ initiative on 5 and 6 December. These buses will operate from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Udyan, covering Ambedkar memorial sites in South Mumbai. The fare has been set at Rs 75 per passenger.

Support for Visitors and Ticketing Facilities

Traffic officers and bus inspectors will be stationed across Shivaji Park and nearby areas from 06:00 to 22:00 hrs on 6 December to assist passengers.

BEST will issue daily bus passes worth Rs 75 on 5 and 6 December at Chaityabhoomi and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Udyan to help visitors commute easily across Mumbai and its suburbs.

Medical Camps, Health Awareness and Free Services

Continuing its annual tradition, BEST will run free medical and eye check-up camps at the venue. At least 700 free spectacles will be distributed if required. Health teams will spread awareness on malaria, dengue, tuberculosis, heart diseases, and illnesses linked to tobacco consumption. Visitors will also receive counselling for tobacco de-addiction.

Diabetes testing, distribution of brochures, counselling sessions and a street play on HIV/AIDS awareness by MDACS will be conducted. A total of 20 medical teams comprising doctors, technicians and pharmacists will operate in five shifts.

Cultural Initiatives and Visitor Support

To celebrate Dr Ambedkar’s life and legacy, BEST will distribute free books based on his biography. Refreshments will also be provided to visiting followers across all three days.

