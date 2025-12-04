 'Ye Ghar Aapka Hai': Mumbai Man’s Surprise Flat For Parents Wins Millions Of Hearts; Watch Wholesome Video
A Mumbai man left the internet teary-eyed after he surprised his parents with a brand-new flat, capturing their emotional reactions in a video that quickly went viral. In the video, Jain stands with his parents inside the freshly furnished flat. His parents appear relaxed, thinking it is just another rental space they are checking out. But Jain soon tells them he has purchased the home for them.

Prathamesh Kharade
Updated: Thursday, December 04, 2025, 11:07 AM IST
Mumbai: A Mumbai man left the internet teary-eyed after he surprised his parents with a brand-new flat, capturing their raw, emotional reactions in a video that quickly went viral. The now widely shared clip shows the couple walking into what they believed was a rented apartment, only to discover moments later that the home actually belonged to them. Ashish Jain, their son, recorded the entire moment as he revealed the truth by handing over the property papers and a nameplate bearing their names.

In the video, Jain stands with his parents inside the freshly furnished flat. His father and mother appear relaxed, thinking it is just another rental space they are checking out. But Jain soon unveils the surprise: he has purchased the home for them. As he tells them that the names on the deed and the main door’s nameplate belong to them, both parents freeze in disbelief.

The transformation in their expressions is instant and deeply touching. His father hugs him tightly, plants a kiss on his forehead and breaks into a spontaneous dance, overwhelmed with joy. His mother, initially stunned and silent, gradually processes the news before bursting into tears and embracing her son.

Jain then hands them the keys and softly says, “Ye ghar aapka hai,” a line that has now become the emotional highlight of the clip. Sharing the video on Instagram, Jain wrote, “Their happiness >> everything,” a sentiment that echoed strongly with viewers around the world.

Netizens Shower Praise On Man

The video has triggered an outpouring of affection and admiration online. Social media users praised Jain for honouring his parents in such a heartfelt way, with many calling the gesture 'every parent’s dream.' Comments poured in by the thousands. One user wrote, “His father’s expressions are pure gold!” while another shared, “Awwww, the mom’s reaction… priceless.”

Others called Jain a blessing and wished him success for giving his parents a moment they would cherish forever. The clip, now circulating across platforms, continues to warm hearts, reminding people of the emotional power of gratitude, family bonds and the joy of giving back.

