Mumbai: Viral Video Of BMC's 'Road Cleaning Vehicle' Blowing Dust Instead Of Clearing Sparks Public Outrage

Mumbai: Amid rising air pollution in Mumbai, a viral video of a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) road-cleaning vehicle blowing dust instead of cleaning the street has gone viral on social media. The clip has triggered widespread criticism online. The cleaning of the street came as the civic body held a 'Road Cleaning and Dust Control Campaign' from November 28 to 30.

In the footage shared by Jist News, the machine is shown dispersing large clouds of dust across the area, instead of cleaning the road, bringing in criticism from social media users. The post did not specify from where the video was taken.

Earlier on November 28, BMC announced, "In connection with air pollution control in the Greater Mumbai region (Mumbai city and suburbs), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is implementing a 'Road Cleaning and Dust Control Campaign' from November 28 to 30. "

Netizens React On Social Media

Users pointed out that the method not only failed to clean the road but also worsened air pollution at a time when the city is already grappling with deteriorating air quality. One user questioned, "Is it cleaning or just blowing up dust for people to take it in their lungs…??"

One user pointed out and said, "This needs to stop. This technology is good in developed countries where they don't have gravel on the road."

Another user slammed and wrote, "This is how we use our resources. This truck represents the Indian system of shame"

Many termed it an example of “poor planning” and “inefficient cleaning practices” by civic authorities. Another added, "It's making it worse"

Mumbai's Current AQI

According to aqi.in, the overall air quality of Mumbai witnessed a slight improvement as the air quality was recorded in the 'poor' category with an AQI of 121 at 3.44 PM. Mazgaon recorded an AQI of 141, Worli at 137, Deonar reported an AQI of 139, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) logged 139, Navy Nagar Colaba recorded 151, Powai at 115, Malad West at 110, all reeling under the 'poor' category air.

