Mumbai News: Over 8,000 BMC Staff Deployed For Mahaparinirvan Diwas Arrangements At Dadar

Workers put scaffolding in preparation for Mahaparinirvan Diwas which will be held on December 6, at Chaitya Bhoomi Dadar, in Mumbai. | Salman Ansari

More than 8,000 municipal corporation staff from various departments have been deployed to ensure public facilities and arrangements at Dadar’s Shivaji Park on the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas. Lakhs of followers of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar are expected to gather at Chaityabhoomi to commemorate his 69th death anniversary on December 6.

Massive Infrastructure Prepared for Crowd Management

The BMC has erected a one-lakh sq. ft pavilion, 30,000 sq. m dust-free walkways, more than 400 toilets, and 284 temporary bathrooms. At least 20 ambulances, including ICU-equipped ones, have been stationed in and around the area along with multiple health check-up posts.

A total of 585 healthcare staff will be on duty. Regular pesticide spraying will be carried out to prevent mosquito breeding and ensure fly control. Mobile charging points have also been arranged for visitors’ convenience.

Security and Emergency Systems Intensified

Deputy Commissioner (Zone II) Prashant Sapkale said that control rooms, information centres, and observation towers have been set up along with CCTV cameras, rotating cameras, metal detectors, and bag scanners.

Fire engines, ICU ambulances, and boats have also been deployed to handle emergencies. A VIP pavilion has been erected at Chaityabhoomi, and ambulances will be stationed near the control room, Torna entrance, and Suryavanshi Auditorium Road.

CM Reviews Preparations, Calls for Seamless Coordination

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held a meeting with Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla and senior officials, focusing on ensuring smooth arrangements for Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

He emphasised the need for seamless coordination between civic authorities, police, and transport departments to manage the massive crowds. Officials were directed to enhance essential facilities in the Dadar area, including mandap arrangements, drinking water stations, sanitation units, medical support, and clear directional signage.

‘A Moment of Reflection,’ Says Fadnavis

Fadnavis said the annual congregation is a moment of reflection and an opportunity to reinforce Dr. Ambedkar’s message of equality and social awareness.

