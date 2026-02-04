As AC Locals Hit Mumbai's Harbour Line Between Panvel–CSMT, Commuters Flag High Fares & Frequent Delays |

Navi Mumbai: As the AC local trains on the Panvel–Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) route of Mumbai’s busy Harbour Line have hit tracks, commuters have drawn criticism over high ticket prices and frequent delays. Commuting on the AC trains has become difficult as the Central Railway have added these 14 AC locals as replacements for existing non-AC services. Apart from the higher fares, passengers have also raised concerns about delays on the route since the introduction of AC locals.

AC Local vs First Class vs Second Class Fares On Panvel-Vashi and Panvel-CST Route

The AC local train ticket from Panvel to Vashi costs Rs 70, while the first-class ticket is Rs 65. The second-class fare on the same route is Rs 15. For the Panvel–CST route, an AC local ticket costs Rs 110, the first-class ticket is Rs 100, and the second-class fare is Rs 20.

Amid this, a report by Loksatta.com, passengers have demanded a reduction in AC local fares. Commuters have also urged the railways to narrow the price gap between AC and first-class tickets to make the service affordable for the common passenger.

Commuters Complain Of Overcrowding & Delay

Commuters on the Harbour line also expressed frustration following the introduction of air-conditioned (AC) local trains on 26 January. Passengers reported delays of up to 15 minutes, leading to overcrowding on other trains and causing some to miss connecting transport.

One user wrote, "Mumbai local AC train on Harbour Line started from 26.01.2026, but this morning, trains are late by 15 minutes, and because of this, other trains are getting late and crowded. I miss my company bus going to Mahul."

Another commuter added, "98051 MUMBAI CSMT-PANVEL local train is cancelled & AC local is started. Sir, the crowd during peak hours is increasing day by day, then why cancel regular local trains. May add AC, but don't cancel existing locals"

Some others added, "AC local has been started to make people late, even though it is 9.25 AM, AC local has not left. Due to this, all #harbourlocal trains are getting late. We demand to start Panvel -Kurla train every 5 minutes"

Details On Train Timings

According to Central Railway, the new services will include seven ‘Up’ trains heading towards CSMT/Wadala Road and seven ‘Down’ trains running towards Panvel/Vashi. The first Up AC local will depart from Vashi at 4:15 am and reach Wadala Road at 4:46 am, while the last Up service will leave Panvel at 6:37 pm and arrive at CSMT at 7:55 pm. On the Down route, the first train will depart from Wadala Road at 5:06 am and reach Panvel at 6:08 am, with the last service leaving CSMT at 8:00 pm and arriving in Panvel at 9:21 pm.